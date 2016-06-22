WASHINGTON, June 22 The White House said on
Wednesday it would continue to defend in the courts its legal
authority to set rules governing hydraulic fracturing on public
lands.
"We happen to believe that we have a strong argument to make
about the important role the federal government can play in
ensuring that hydraulic fracturing that's done on public lands
doesn't threaten the drinking water of people who live in the
area," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a news briefing
when asked about a judge's decision on Tuesday to set aside
certain fracking rules.
"When it comes to the legal authority at stake, we'll
continue to make our case in the courts," Earnest said.
