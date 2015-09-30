(Adds comment from Interior Department, industry group attorney
(paragraphs 9-10, 12)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 A federal judge in Wyoming
granted a preliminary injunction on Wednesday against new
regulations for hydraulic fracturing on public lands, handing a
victory to oil and gas producers who had vehemently opposed the
rules.
U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl had put the regulations
on hold in June as he weighed a request from energy industry
groups and four states to stop the rules from being implemented
until their lawsuit against the new standards was resolved.
The rules issued by the Interior Department would require
companies to provide data on chemicals used in hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, and to take steps to prevent leakage
from oil and gas wells on federally owned land.
The Independent Petroleum Association of America and the
Western Energy Alliance were joined by Colorado, Wyoming, North
Dakota and Utah in seeking to stop the new rules from taking
effect.
In his order granting the injunction, Judge Skavdahl ruled
that federal agencies only have authority to regulate hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, when the use of diesel fuel is
involved.
Fracking involves injection of large amounts of water, sand
and chemicals underground at high pressure to extract fuel.
During the Bush administration, fracking was largely exempted
from federal regulation unless diesel fuel was also being pumped
into the ground, though the extent of that exemption remains the
subject of debate.
Skavdahl also questioned whether there was any justification
for the fracking regulations.
"The (Interior Department) has neither substantiated the
existence of a problem this rule is meant to address, identified
a gap in existing regulations the final rule will fill, nor
described how the final rule will achieve its stated
objectives," the order said.
The department said it is currently consulting with the U.S.
Justice Department about the court's ruling.
"While the matter is being resolved, the (Bureau of Land
Management) will follow the court's order and will continue to
process applications for permits to drill and inspect well sites
under its pre-existing regulations," agency spokesman Jeff
Krauss said in a statement.
Though environmentalists have argued that fracking risks
contaminating ground water and increasing air pollution, oil and
gas drillers have argued that the practice is safe and should be
regulated at the state level.
"The court recognized that both substantive infirmities with
the rule itself and procedural inadequacies in (Bureau of Land
Management's) rulemaking process compromise the validity of
BLM's hydraulic fracturing rule," said Mark Barron, an attorney
with Baker & Hostetler representing the two oil groups in the
lawsuit.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Sandra Maler, Bernard
Orr)