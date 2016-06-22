By David Bailey
| June 22
June 22 A federal judge in Wyoming has set aside
new regulations for hydraulic fracturing on public lands that
were vehemently opposed by oil and gas producers.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management lacked Congressional
authority to set the rules that cover the practice on federal
and Indian lands, U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl in Wyoming
ruled on Tuesday.
Skavdahl had put the rules, which were issued in their final
form in March 2015, on hold a year ago to weigh requests from
energy industry groups and several states to stop them from
being implemented. He then issued a preliminary injunction
against the rules in September, making it permanent in Tuesday's
decision.
The government's appeal of last year's injunction is pending
at the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan praised the ruling for
acknowledging lawmaker's powers and for protecting "the energy
revolution from the heavy hand of big government."
"Only Congress can write laws. Agencies acting without
authority from Congress is simply illegal," he said in a
statement that also defended fracking for helping to provide
jobs and push down U.S. energy prices.
Representatives for the Interior Department and the White
House could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey and Lawrence Hurley in
Washington; Editing by Anthony Lin and Meredith Mazzilli)