Sept 18 Oil and gas producer Range Resources
has been fined more than $4 million for environmental
violations in Pennsylvania, state environmental authorities said
on Thursday, the largest fine leveled against a shale gas
operator in the state.
Range Resources must pay $4.15 million to settle violations
at six impoundments, or holding ponds, in Pennsylvania's
Washington County, the local Department of Environmental
Protection (DEP) said in a statement. The company must shut down
some sites and do repair and upgrade work at others.
The charges against Range Resources included improper
monitoring of leaks from a wastewater containment pond as well
as releases of contaminants, such as leaking flowback, that has
affected soil and groundwater.
There had been no impact as yet on drinking water from any
of the affected impoundments, the DEP said.
The biggest U.S. shale gas field, Marcellus, runs through
Pennsylvania. Marcellus, which produces a fifth of the country's
natural gas, is at the heart of the shale gas revolution, where
a combination of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, and
horizontal drilling technologies have brought massive volumes of
gas inexpensively out of once-ignored fields.
Pennsylvania has also been pursuing a criminal case against
Exxon Mobil's XTL subsidiary on charges of illegally releasing
fracking water into the environment.
State DEP Secretary E. Christopher Abruzzo described the
fine against Range Resources as "the largest against an oil and
gas operator in the state's shale drilling era".
"This action reaffirms the administration's unwavering
commitment to protecting Pennsylvania's soil and water
resources," Abruzzo said.
He said Range Resources had signed a consent order and
agreement on the fine and remedial work with the DEP that
"establishes a new, higher benchmark for companies to meet when
designing future impoundments" in Pennsylvania.
The consent order stipulates among other things that Range
Resources start immediate soil and groundwater investigations at
each of the closed impoundments to determine what, if any,
impact they have had.
If contamination is found, the company must do remedial
work.
