By Mica Rosenberg
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 28 Five Arkansas residents who
sued two oil companies claiming wastewater disposal wells from
fracking caused earthquakes that damaged their homes settled
with the companies for an undisclosed sum on Wednesday,
according to U.S. court documents and the plaintiffs' lawyers.
Several similar suits against the two companies, Chesapeake
Energy's operating subsidiary and BHP Billiton
, remain active in federal court in eastern Arkansas,
though those may also be settled, the lawyers said.
The residents claimed a swarm of earthquakes that hit
central Arkansas in 2010 and 2011 was triggered by the injection
of wastewater into deep wells, damaging their homes.
The wastewater is produced by natural gas drilling using
hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, which deploys a highly
pressurized mix of water and chemicals to break apart shale rock
to release oil and natural gas.
Seismologists at the U.S. Geological Survey say fracking can
cause tiny "micro earthquakes" that are rarely felt on the
surface, but that disposing millions of gallons of wastewater
flowback underground can cause slightly larger quakes in rare
cases.
Scientists found disposal wells in Greenbrier, Arkansas,
likely touched off more than 1,000 quakes in 2010 and 2011,
prompting the group of homeowners to sue. They were seeking
unspecified compensation to cover their repairs.
Corey McGaha of law firm Emerson Poynter, which represents
the plaintiffs, confirmed that the parties had settled one
lawsuit and that it was being dropped. He said the terms of the
agreement were confidential.
Jarl Strong, a spokesman for defendant BHP Billiton,
declined to comment, as did Chesapeake spokesman Jim Gipson.
The lawsuits are among the first in the United States that
sought to link earthquakes to wastewater wells, and the first
attempt to win compensation from drilling companies for quake
damage.
Plaintiffs' lawyers in Arkansas said they still were
planning to file lawsuits on behalf of 20 other residents in
state court.
The earthquake cases are being closely watched by the
industry because they are seen as providing environmentalists
and citizens' groups with a possible new legal avenue to oppose
fracking.
Since 2009, some 40 civil lawsuits related to the fracking
process have been filed in eight states, claiming harm ranging
from groundwater contamination to air pollution to excessive
noise. So far none has gone to trial and about half have been
dismissed or settled.
Suits are often settled with court orders to not discuss
monetary awards or details of the case.