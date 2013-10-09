(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Michelle Conlin and Brian Grow
NAPLES, Florida Oct 9 Robert and Julie Davidson fell hard for
the gleaming new house at the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples,
Florida. They loved the way the palm-fringed, Spanish-style home backed up
to the fifth-hole fairway. And they were taken with the three-bedroom's high
ceilings and open plan. Plus the neighborhood - with its power-washed driveways,
blooming hibiscus and guarded gatehouse - seemed all "dressed up."
But when the Davidsons paid $255,385 in 2011 for the house on Birdie Drive,
they didn't know that they had, in essence, bought only from the ground up, and
that their homebuilder, D.R. Horton, had kept everything underneath.
"Wait a second, wait a second," Robert Davidson said after a reporter told
him that a search of county records showed that D.R. Horton still owned the oil,
natural gas, water and other natural resources beneath his and his neighbors'
homes. "Let me sit down a minute here. They have the mineral rights to the land
I'm on?"
In golf clubs, gated communities and other housing developments across the
United States, tens of thousands of families like the Davidsons have in recent
years moved into new homes where their developers or homebuilders, with little
or no prior disclosure, kept all the underlying mineral rights for themselves, a
Reuters review of county property records in 25 states shows. In dozens of
cases, the buyers were in the dark.
The phenomenon is rooted in recent advances in extracting oil and gas from
shale formations deep in the earth, fueling the biggest energy boom in modern
U.S. history. Horizontal drilling and the controversial practice of hydraulic
fracturing, or "fracking," have opened vast swaths of the continental United
States to exploration.
As a result, homebuilders and developers have been increasingly - and
quietly - hanging on to the mineral rights underneath their projects, pushing
aside homeowners' interests to set themselves up for financial gain when energy
companies come calling. This is happening in regions far beyond the traditional
American oil patch, which has a long history of selling subsurface rights.
"All the smart developers are doing it," says Lance Astrella, a Denver
lawyer who represents mineral-rights owners, including homebuilders, in deals
with energy companies.
Among the smart ones are private firms like Oakwood Homes in Colorado, the
Groce Companies in North Carolina, Wynne/Jackson in Texas, and Shea Homes, which
builds coast to coast. Publicly traded companies that engage in the practice
include the Ryland Group, Pulte Homes and Beazer Homes, according to oil and gas
attorneys and public land records.
HEAVY USER
D.R. Horton, the biggest U.S. homebuilder, is a heavy user of the practice.
The Fort Worth, Texas, company has separated the mineral rights from tens of
thousands of homes in states where shale plays are either well under way or
possible, including North Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Virginia, New Mexico,
Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma, Utah, Idaho, Texas, Colorado, Washington and
California. In Florida alone, the builder has kept the mineral rights underneath
more than 10,000 lots, a review of county property records shows.
In most states, sellers aren't legally required to disclose to home buyers
whether they are severing the mineral rights to a property. Builders sometimes
flag the move in sales contracts or deeds and other documents they are required
to file with local authorities. But buyers don't necessarily review their
paperwork very closely, especially if, as real-estate agents say happens often,
they don't hire a lawyer to help them with the transaction.
"This is a huge case of buyer beware," said Professor Lloyd Burton,
professor of law and public policy at the University of Colorado Denver. "People
who move into suburban areas are really clueless about this, and the states
don't exactly go out of their way to let people know."
Multiple builders declined to respond to questions about severing minerals
under lots. Pulte said of its mineral-rights business: "While not zero, it's
immaterial in our history and is not typically a component of land acquisition
transactions." Beazer Homes said its standard sales contract in the Dallas-Fort
Worth area includes a clause that carves out mineral rights. The company said
that it does not always retain those rights and that it is not in the business
of leasing them out. It would not comment on whether it keeps mineral rights in
other parts of the country.
Wynne/Jackson said that, as a developer, it wouldn't be in a position to
disclose reserved mineral rights since it sells its lots to homebuilders long
before a home buyer enters the picture.
Oakwood Homes, the Ryland Group and Shea Homes, all of which county records
show have reserved mineral rights under housing developments, declined to
comment. D.R. Horton also declined to comment.
Homeowners, once they find out they don't own the earth under their feet,
are typically not pleased. Many worry about the potential health and
environmental effects of fracking. Research has yet to resolve the fierce debate
over whether the process leads to ground, air and drinking-water contamination.
Janet Damon lives in a Denver community where builder Oakwood Homes leased
out the underlying mineral rights to Anadarko Energy. And though drilling has
yet to occur, Damon says, the possibility alone "has caused so much anxiety for
families living in this radius that people started having health issues, panic
attacks, because they're so concerned about their kids and families." Anadarko
said it has since assigned the lease to ConocoPhillips as a part of a larger
transaction. ConocoPhillips confirmed that it holds the lease.
Others homeowners are angry that they cannot exploit for financial benefit
something they thought they owned. Richard Goodrich, another Valencia Golf and
Country Club homeowner in Naples, noticed D.R. Horton had severed his mineral
rights while he was negotiating to buy his house in November 2011. He says he
told the local sales rep that he wanted to keep the rights. "If somebody wanted
the mineral rights, then obviously there was a value," says Goodrich, a retired
transportation executive. He was rebuffed. "It wasn't negotiable. We either
(gave up the minerals) or we didn't get the house."
Loss of mineral rights isn't the only hit homeowners take. Property-tax
assessments don't take into account severed mineral rights. And "lenders may not
be willing to extend mortgage loans on property that is subject to intensive gas
extraction activities," according to a report last year by the North Carolina
Department of Justice.
Wells Fargo, the nation's largest home lender, sometimes denies mortgages to
homes encumbered by gas leases. And for the past year, Sovereign Bank has been
including clauses in mortgages allowing it to declare borrowers in default if
any part of the subsurface property has been "leased, assigned or otherwise
transferred for use to extract minerals, oil or gas," according to a copy of the
bank's mortgage addendum. If mineral rights are severed, "we would not move
forward with financing a property," said a bank spokeswoman.
Insurance policies usually exclude damage from "industrial operations," and
some companies are denying coverage altogether for homes where the mineral
rights have been severed. Title insurance companies have been exempting
anything to do with mineral rights from their policies, too.
"VIRGIN LOCATIONS"
In many countries, only monarchs and governments are entitled to pull
resources out of the earth. The United States is one of the few places where
private owners hold title to what's above and what's below the ground. A handful
of oil-rich states, such as Texas and Oklahoma, have a long tradition of split
estates, whereby one party can own the surface rights, and another can own the
subsurface rights.
Now, once-inaccessible stores of oil and gas - underneath bustling urban
neighborhoods and tree-shaded suburbs in places like Denver and Los Angeles -
are within reach. Homeowners in these "virgin locations" are often untutored in
the nuances of property rights and unaware they may be sitting atop oil and gas
deposits that could be worth thousands or even millions of dollars.
In North Carolina, a group of distraught homeowners contacted the state
Attorney General's office last year after they discovered that they had signed
away their mineral rights when they bought their homes - just as the state was
about to open its doors to fracking. "Everybody started to panic, because we
were part of the area where there was potentially going to be fracking," says
Jay Mosesson, a homeowner in the Legend Oaks subdivision in Chapel Hill.
Mosesson says he didn't learn that D.R. Horton was keeping the mineral
rights under his home until his closing. "It was kind of hard to get out of it
at that point because we had waited months for the house to get built and we
were moving out," he says. "Plus we would have had to give our deposit up. We
couldn't say, 'Oh, we're not going to buy the home. We don't have mineral
rights.' "
As part of an inquiry into the matter, the state Department of Justice sent
a letter to D.R. Horton, on April 12, 2012, asking for "a description of all
oral and written disclosures made to home buyers," as well as the forms to back
them up. "Our feeling was that normally, when North Carolina consumers were
buying homes, their expectation was that they were purchasing all the normal
rights with the home - as well as the land," said state Deputy Attorney General
Kevin Anderson.
D.R. Horton said in a statement it released at the time that it intended
"for its home buyers to be fully aware that the mineral rights under their lot
have been severed and retained." It said it instructed sales agents to disclose
the reservations prior to signing a contract. It also said it disclosed them in
the deed, title and sales contract. A copy of a sales contract, reviewed by
Reuters, showed it has a clause giving D.R. Horton "all geothermal energy and
resources" located "on, in or under the Lot."
D.R. Horton agreed to return the rights to 700 aggrieved homeowners,
including Mosesson. It also said it would suspend the practice of reserving the
rights until the state legislature implemented a regulatory framework for
fracking, which North Carolina is expected to allow in 2014.
"No one is actually reading these real estate contracts," says James Smith,
a real-estate agent with Charlotte-based Executive Sellers Realty. "A lot of
homeowners didn't realize their rights were stripped out." He and other agents
say the problem is compounded because home buyers often don't hire a lawyer to
help them with their deals.
Publicly traded homebuilders aren't required to disclose details of their
oil and gas income or activity until the business becomes "material," investor
relations professionals say. A review of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
filings turned up no such disclosures, suggesting that the companies have yet to
turn their retained holdings into profit centers by leasing to energy companies.
The potential is there. Selling or leasing mineral rights has become a
multibillion-dollar U.S. industry. A typical drilling lease can generate bonuses
for its owner worth thousands of dollars per acre and a share of production
profits as high as 25 percent. In 2012 alone, energy companies paid out more
than $20 billion in natural gas royalties, according to the National Association
of Royalty Owners.
As drilling has moved into more densely populated areas, energy companies
have typically sent teams of so-called land men to knock on homeowners' doors to
try to persuade them to lease their mineral rights. Each lease can have
different terms, depending on the negotiating skill of the homeowner. Now, by
dealing with builders and developers, energy companies can lock up entire
neighborhoods via a single lease.
"We thought about it, and thought it was probably better that the mineral
rights not be in so many different pockets," says Van Groce Sr., founder of the
Groce Companies, a homebuilder that is currently reserving mineral rights
underneath homes in the Copper Ridge Subdivision in Sanford, North Carolina.
D.R. Horton deeds the mineral rights it retains to a subsidiary called DRH
Energy. The deeds contain language barring the disturbance of the surface of the
lot - to a depth of 30 feet - but allowing for "developing, drilling, producing,
withdrawing, capturing, pumping, extracting, mining or transporting the
minerals, resources and groundwater" under or around the property through "wells
or other structures at surface locations situated outside the boundaries" of the
property.
In most cases, D.R. Horton appears not to have inked many agreements with
energy companies. However, county property records show that it has done at
least four mineral-rights deals in the Fort Worth area, home to more than 1,675
oil wells. The most recent was in February, when D.R. Horton leased the mineral
rights under the Fairways at Fossil Creek development to XTO Energy, county
property records show. Terms weren't disclosed.
XTO Energy, a unit of ExxonMobil, said it has drilled in the area.
TOO LATE
In February, chiropractor Mark Schreibman bought a new house for his family
of four in the upscale Fox Run subdivision in Greeley, Colorado. Having once
lived in a 300-square-foot bungalow, he saw the 3,600-square-foot adobe as a
palace: two kitchens, five bedrooms, a three-car garage.
Schreibman thought he had considered every aspect of the purchase. "When I
was sitting down at my closing, I mean, the last thing I was thinking was: 'Do I
own my mineral rights?' " he says. "That was just a non-issue."
Two weeks later, a neighbor came to his door handing out leaflets: It was an
invitation from an energy company in Greeley called Mineral Resources to attend
a community gathering the next night.
Schreibman and about 65 neighbors gathered at the Family Funplex, where
officials from Mineral Resources told them that the company was about to begin
drilling under their neighborhood - and that it was putting 22 well heads right
across the street (the number has since been reduced to about 16). The officials
assured residents that they would have a say in choosing the shrubs and trees to
be planted to conceal the drilling operation and minimize noise.
Unbeknownst to the residents, many of whom had missed the mention of the
mineral-rights disclosure on their deeds, the developer had spun off the rights
and leased them to Mineral Resources. They say they don't remember hearing
anything about it when they bought their houses.
"We were shell-shocked," says Schreibman, who is now running for city
council. "No one ever thought they would frack here - for any reason."
The residents quickly mobilized, hiring a lawyer and filing an appeal with
the city of Greeley. With 425 wells that lie within city limits, Greeley has
become a drilling town. But the residents argued that such a sprawling
operation, so close to a residential neighborhood, was unprecedented, and that
the possible health risks were too great. They also said that they were
blindsided by the proposal, that they would never be able to sell their homes
once drilling started, and that they feared the consequences of an accident,
explosion or flood.
At a packed hearing last spring, the city rejected the appeal, seven to
zero, on the grounds that the plan met the criteria under local land-use laws.
"The city is committed to continuing to work with the community to find the
right balance of land uses," says Brad Mueller, Greeley's director of community
development. "It's a balance between competing values."
Since the drilling plan came to light, two neighbors have sold their homes.
Two more have put theirs on the market; one just cut the price by $50,000.
Mineral Resources Chief Executive Officer Arlo Richardson said he wasn't
sure when the drilling would begin. "We appreciate and recognize their
concerns," he said. "But it doesn't change what the state of Colorado allows us
to do."
Fox Run developer Mike Donaldson did not respond to requests for comment.
NO DISCLOSURE
Split estate laws emerged more than 100 years ago, long before any energy
company had the ability to drill horizontally for miles. That's why
mineral-rights owners in many places can now extract hydrocarbons from beneath a
property even if doing so is against the will of the homeowner.
State laws are at best murky on what sellers must tell buyers about mineral
rights. A bill expected to be introduced in 2014 in Colorado would require
sellers to disclose mineral-rights ownership to buyers before a sale. But for
now, all that exists is two sentences in the standard sales contract underneath
a section called "Title Advisory," warning the buyer of the possibility that
mineral or water rights may have been transferred.
The disposition of mineral rights is rarely explained to buyers before or
during closings, real estate professionals say, and title searches don't always
pick up the information, either. Many states also don't require home buyers to
have their own lawyer present at closings.
"We were surprised to find that a lot of the laws in other states didn't
seem to approach the issue from a consumer protection standpoint," said Deputy
Attorney General Anderson in North Carolina, which enacted a law requiring a
separate written disclosure about mineral rights for home buyers. "To a large
extent, there weren't always good models for us to look at."
Real-estate agents say many buyers miss any notifications buried in the
multipage sales contracts they sign. And even though builders and developers
sometimes file mineral deeds with county registrars, homeowners may not know to
sleuth through county property records to find that information. Title insurance
policies may disclose the reservations, but buyers often miss those, too.
In 2008, drillers moved into the Bossier Parish, Louisiana, area and started
to pen leases worth thousands of dollars. In the Golden Meadows development - a
quiet community of no-frills, one-story brick homes - energy companies filled
residents' mailboxes and dropped flyers on their doorsteps.
Charles Richard Casares was in the middle of negotiating a deal to lease his
own mineral rights when an energy company representative informed him that he
didn't own them. The builder of his home, James M. Brown Builder, did. Before
selling Casares his house in 2006, the company had transferred the rights to
company officers and their wives. It had also allegedly inked leasing deals with
two energy companies.
Casares and six other residents filed suit against James M. Brown Builder in
Louisiana District Court, alleging their deeds made no mention of the
mineral-rights reservations. "It was the principle of the thing, is what made me
mad," says Casares. "The way they did me."
In 2011, after gas prices crashed, the lawsuit was settled confidentially.
Doug Brown, president of James M. Brown Builder, declined to comment, citing
the confidentiality agreement.
Severed rights are usually not factored into tax assessments. Thus
homeowners who don't own their mineral rights often end up paying just as much
in property taxes as those who do - even though their properties are worth less.
Owners of severed mineral rights pay no property taxes at all. Only when
minerals are extracted from the ground are they usually taxed, according to
Jerry Simmons, the executive director of the National Association of Royalty
Owners.
Appraisers and tax assessors rarely ask about mineral rights when they
assess properties, especially in states with little experience of oil and gas
drilling, says John S. Baen, a professor of real estate at the University of
North Texas, who has studied the impact of drilling on property values. "The tax
offices have no clue what to do," he says. "They don't understand it at all."
FRACKING THE FAIRWAY
Davidson didn't have his own lawyer present at the closing for his house in
Naples, Florida. The Vietnam War veteran, who runs a hearing-aid company, says
he doesn't remember hearing or reading anything about mineral rights at his
closing. Nor did he do his own search of local property records at the Collier
County Recorder of Deeds.
If he had, he would have found out that, four years before he bought his
house, D.R. Horton filed a mineral deed granting its DRH Energy subsidiary the
right to exploit whatever resources it could underneath Davidson's house.
In September, local authorities approved a plan for Dan A. Hughes Co of
Texas to begin drilling near Golden Gate Estates, a neighborhood 10 minutes from
Davidson's home. It's the first time south Florida has allowed horizontal
drilling so close to a residential area. Neighbors there received a letter last
April from an emergency preparedness company called Total Safety, requesting
household information for a hydrogen sulfide contingency plan should the area
need to be evacuated due to an explosion or leak. Dan A. Hughes Co declined to
comment.
Davidson worries that if the project is successful, oil and gas operators
will pounce on more mineral-rights leases in suburban Naples, including under
his home.
He says he also "would have a problem with them generating income off of
something which theoretically I should own." Davidson, who is the secretary of
the board of the Valencia Club development, says he and the rest of the club's
board plan to contact their lawyer about the mineral rights under their homes
and add the issue to the list of grievances they have with D.R. Horton, from
unpaid homeowner dues to cul-de-sacs lacking sufficient drainage.
Recently, Davidson unpacked a stuffed plastic file folder that contains all
of his house paperwork. He pored over every page. In the title to his home -
provided by D.R. Horton's in-house title company - he found minerals mentioned
between information about easements and tax parcel numbers. It read: "minerals,
resources and groundwater (with rights of egress and ingress, springing surface
waiver) in favor of DRH Energy."
(Editing by John Blanton)