NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. producers of sand used to
extract oil from shale are raising prices due to stronger
demand, a sign higher oil prices are improving the outlook for
the domestic fracking industry.
U.S. shale oil companies, which pump sand into oil wells to
make them more efficient, were ravaged by a 2014 global crude
glut that hammered prices from more than $100 a barrel to near
$26 in February 2016. Dozens fell into bankruptcy.
However, publicly traded sand companies have pulled
thousands of rail cars out of storage after oil hit a one-year
high in October, thanks to rising demand, according to recent
earnings calls and interviews. Sand companies idled half of the
roughly 125,000 frac sand cars they had in service in 2014 after
oil plunged, experts said, but nearly all are expected to return
to service by 2018.
Companies including Chesterland, Ohio-based Fairmount
Santrol Holdings Inc ; U.S. Silica Holdings Inc
of Frederick, Maryland; Southlake, Texas-based Emerge Energy
Services LP ; and Hi Crush Partners LP in
Houston all saw increased business in the year's third quarter.
Smart Sand held its initial public offering on
Friday in another sign of industry confidence.
Rangeland Energy LLC, a privately held logistics company in
Sugar Land, Texas, that unloads sand from rail cars to put onto
trucks, is eyeing expansion to handle more volumes, said Patrick
McGannon, vice-president for business development.
"We'll have three more sets of three silos," he said of the
company's sand storage facilities, which take months to set up.
He said that will more than double current capacity, which is
26,000 tons of storage, according to the company's web site.
Hi Crush had just over 600 rail cars in storage at the end
of the year's third quarter, down from about 1,900 six months
ago, chief financial officer Laura Fulton said on an earnings
call on Nov. 1.
"What a different picture we see from just six months ago,"
she said, adding that Hi Crush expects double-digit volume
increases in the fourth quarter.
While the increase in sand volume represents a ramp-up of
U.S. activity, it does not necessarily correlate with improved
global oil demand, said Credit Suisse analyst Charles Foote.
Fracking is unique because the sand is instrumental to the
process, unlike other types of drilling.
"It's a good little pocket of positive activity, but I don't
think you can extrapolate it much," he said.
Still, in increasing prices, sand companies are betting on
an improving outlook for the oil industry, said Scott Cockerham,
managing director at the consulting firm Huron. "It's a very
symbiotic system," he said. However, of late, crude prices have
dipped from their recent highs near $52 a barrel; U.S. crude
futures on Friday were trading at $43.87 a barrel, a
six-week low.
The United States has 450 active drilling rigs, according to
oil services company Baker Hughes Inc. It has been
steadily rising from a six-year low of 316 reached in May.
"Our customers are talking about actually adding some crews
even in Q4 and certainly adding crews into Q1 2017," said Rick
Shearer, chief executive of Emerge. "We're very bullish, going
forward, that our volumes and our pricing will continue to
build."
(Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Andrew Hay)