DALLAS, June 1 Drilling resumed on Monday at a hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, site in Denton, Texas, a college town that had voted to ban the oil and gas extraction process.

Voters in Denton, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Dallas, approved the ban last November, a move that prompted lawsuits by the industry's Texas Oil & Gas Association and about a dozen bills in the Texas legislature to give sole regulatory authority for oil and gas to the state.

Vantage Energy resumed operations on Monday after a state law signed last month by Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, prohibited cities from interfering in the nation's top crude oil- and natural gas-producing state.

About a dozen supporters of Denton's ban gathered at the entryway to the site. Three were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing for refusing to move, said Denton police spokesman Ryan Grelle.

Fracking was pioneered in the underground Barnett shale natural gas formation that spans a large area of North Texas where Denton is located. The Barnett formation is one of the most productive U.S. natural gas fields.

Fracking involves injecting a mix of pressurized water, sand and other chemicals into the shale rock to release oil and natural gas. (Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Peter Cooney)