DALLAS Feb 26 It's not every day that the chief
executive of the largest U.S. energy company joins a lawsuit
opposing a new water tower planned in his neighborhood that
could support fracking.
Officials at Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday that
CEO Rex Tillerson was opposed to the plan not because of
fracking but because the tower would be much taller than what
the town had originally proposed.
Tillerson, former Republican heavyweight Dick Armey and
other residents of a ranch-filled suburb of Bartonville north of
Dallas filed suit in 2012 seeking to block construction of the
160-foot-tall (49-meter-tall) water tower, arguing it would be
an eyesore.
The suit, filed in Denton County District Court, also noted
that the tower could encourage the town of Bartonville to sell
"water to oil and gas explorers for fracking shale formations
leading to traffic with heavy trucks... creating a noise
nuisance and traffic hazards."
"Mr. Tillerson does not object to the tower for its
potential use for water and gas operations for fracking," said
Alan Jeffers, a spokesman for Exxon Mobil.
Tillerson's property is already adjacent to several oil and
gas wells and fracking operations, Jeffers added.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, involves the injection of
water, sand and chemicals under high pressure into bedrock to
allow extraction of more of oil or gas. Exxon Mobil and other
energy companies say the practice is safe, but many
environmental groups say it can pollute the water table and
cause seismic activity.
The tower has sat unfinished for almost a year as an earlier
suit between the town of Bartonville and the water supply
company proceeds through the courts.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Scott Malone and David
Gregorio)