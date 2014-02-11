WASHINGTON Feb 11 The United States and France agree on the need to enforce existing sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday.

"President Hollande and I agree on the need to continue enforcing existing sanctions even as we believe that new sanctions during these negotiations would endanger the possibility of a diplomatic solution," Obama said in a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande.

"And we remain absolutely united in our ultimate goal, which is preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon," Obama said.

(Reporting by Jim Loney)