WASHINGTON Jan 10 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission released documents on Tuesday showing that 17 U.S. reactors have parts from Areva SA's Le Creusot forge in France, which is under investigation for allegedly falsifying documents on the quality of its parts.

The number of reactors was more than the nine cited in previous reports. Last month, authorities in France opened an investigation into decades of alleged forgery of documents relating to the quality of parts produced at the forge and used in power plants around the world. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)