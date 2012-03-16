* Licenses involving Thales Alenia Space held up in Congress
* Delay linked to controversial satellite sold to China
* French embassy concerned by any license delays
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, March 16 U.S. lawmakers are
delaying licenses for deals related to Thales Alenia Space, a
France-based satellite maker, in an escalation of a dispute over
a controversial satellite sale to China.
The holdup has the potential to disrupt the supply of
critical satellite components and strain ties with France, an
important NATO ally.
It also could foreshadow U.S. enforcement action against the
joint venture that is majority-owned by France's Thales Group
, with Italy's Finmeccanica SpA Group as
minority partner.
High-tech sales that are subject to U.S. export controls and
involve Thales Alenia Space, also known as TAS, have been
stalled in Congress for months, four congressional staff members
said this week.
Among the items affected is hardware for what is billed as
the world's largest commercial satellite constellation - a $3
billion network dubbed "NEXT" that is being built by McLean,
Virginia-based Iridium Communications Inc.
TAS has been under U.S. investigation since at least 2008
for the communications satellite it marketed as free of U.S.
arms-licensing requirements.
At issue are rules that govern trade in arms,
defense-related services and "dual-use" items - those with
military applications that could undermine U.S. security in the
wrong hands.
According to a State Department memo to lawmakers last year,
TAS improperly sold the spacecraft to, among others, China,
which is barred for such items under the U.S. International
Traffic in Arms Regulations, or ITAR.
The congressional go-slow on TAS-related deals dovetails
with a January warning by the State Department to the company
that it could face outright license denials unless it cooperates
more fully in its investigation of the hardware at issue.
The department is demanding identification of all U.S.
components of the satellite, not just "ITAR-controlled" parts -
a matter TAS has deemed sensitive proprietary information.
Any punitive action by the United States against TAS could
benefit U.S. rivals such as Lockheed Martin Corp and
Boeing Co.
PRIME CONTRACTOR
TAS is the prime contractor for 81 satellites for Iridium's
NEXT network, with construction due to start next year and
launches, in 2015.
Iridium would need prior State Department authorization for
many reasons to work with TAS in building its network, including
for coordinating its hardware and software components.
Even its technical communications, including emails or phone
calls to TAS, are "likely to be covered" by ITAR, said John
Ordway, a Washington lawyer who advises satellite-industry
clients on U.S. export controls.
As part of the licensing process, the U.S. Senate Foreign
Relations Committee and the House of Representatives' Foreign
Affairs Committee get a say before authorizations are formally
proposed to the full Congress by the executive branch.
Leaders of the two panels in recent months have refrained
from giving their assent for sales involving TAS to move forward
in Congress, said the House and Senate staff members who asked
not be identified by name because they were not authorized to
speak on the record.
Iridium is not fully knowledgeable of Thales-related
concerns, "but (we) are working to ensure Iridium NEXT is not
impacted," Matthew Desch, Iridium's chief executive, said in an
email to Reuters.
Luis Vassy, a spokesman for the French embassy in
Washington, said France would "obviously be concerned by any
delay that would affect French and U.S. companies."
French and U.S. officials have been in contact on this
issue, he added in an email. The State Department declined to
comment.
The department has been pressing TAS for two years for
details of the satellites it sold as "ITAR-free," a version of
its Spacebus 4000C2, according to a previously reported summary
of a Jan. 24 warning letter obtained by Reuters.
The department's probe could lead to fines and a ban from
the lucrative U.S. market for security goods. Willful violations
of ITAR can bring criminal charges from the U.S. Justice
Department.
TAS said on Thursday that the State Department was seeking
to confirm that everything that had been sold to it as
"unrestricted" had been properly classified by suppliers.
"We're continuing our efforts to assure the State Department
that we are compliant with ITAR," Edgar Buckley, a Thales Group
senior advisor and former NATO assistant secretary-general, said
in a telephone interview.
The company has been unable to hand over a full list of
components, he said, because of a French law barring data
release that could undercut French sovereignty or be used in
administrative or judicial proceedings abroad.
Export-license denials for components used by TAS could help
competing U.S. manufacturers such as Lockheed, Boeing, Orbital
Sciences Corp and Loral Space & Communications Inc
, that together have lost as much as half their global
satellite market share in recent years.
The U.S. share of global satellite exports has dropped from
about 75 percent in 1995 to between 35 percent and 50 percent in
the past seven years, according to Patricia Cooper, president of
the Satellite Industry Association, a U.S.-based trade group.