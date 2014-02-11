WASHINGTON Feb 11 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the United States does not see a military solution in Syria at the moment.

In a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande, Obama also said Washington had delivered a strong message to Russia regarding the well-being of Syrian civilians in that country's civil war.

"Secretary (of State John) Kerry and others have delivered a very direct message to the Russians that they cannot say they are concerned about the well-being of the Syrian people when there are starving civilians," Obama said.

He added: "Right now we don't think that there is a military solution per se to the problem but the situation is fluid and we are continuing to explore every possible avenue to solve this problem." (Editing by Sandra Maler)