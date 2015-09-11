By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 11
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 11 Three men who foiled
an attack by a suspected Islamist militant on a high-speed train
headed to Paris were honored as hometown heroes in California's
state capital of Sacramento on Friday with a street festival and
parade that drew thousands despite scorching heat.
Anthony Sadler, 22; Spencer Stone, a 23-year-old U.S.
airman; and National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, 22, were touring
Europe last month, partly to celebrate Skarlatos' return from a
tour of duty in Afghanistan, when they took down the man armed
with a box-cutter, a pistol and an AK-47 assault rifle.
"It was not a surprise, nor was it an accident that of the
hundreds of international passengers on that train that it was
three Americans who acted with such courage," Sacramento Mayor
Kevin Johnson said in a speech in a rally on the steps of the
state Capitol building. "And it was not a surprise nor was it an
accident that these Americans were Sacramentans."
Sacramento, a mid-sized city still suffering in some parts
from the 2007-2009 financial crisis, has been buzzing with pride
over the trio's actions.
Johnson, a Democrat, wearing a crisp white suit and
open-collared shirt on a day expected to reach 105 degrees
Fahrenheit (41 Celsius), presented them with keys to the city.
As the parade moved toward the Capitol, the three took
selfies and waved from a slow-moving float, with their parents
just ahead of them in vintage cars.
The Painted Ladies, a rodeo riders group on horseback, and
students from the high school that the three attended in
suburban Sacramento marched with them.
Food trucks offered snacks, bands played and confetti rained
down as the procession passed under two American flags raised
high on Sacramento Fire Department cranes.
At the rally, state lawmakers suspended deliberations on the
busy last day of the legislative session to participate and
presented the men with proclamations from the Senate and
Assembly.
The three spoke briefly, thanking the crowd and highlighting
the day's significance as the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks on the United States by Islamist militants.
Stone's left thumb was almost severed in the struggle with
the gunman. French President Francois Hollande bestowed France's
highest honor on the three men, awarding them the Legion
d'honneur.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)