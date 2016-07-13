(Recasts, adds details from court hearing)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 13 A former investor in the
studio behind the "Twilight" movie franchise was arrested on
Wednesday on charges that he participated in fraudulent schemes
involving a bankrupt technology company called Kit Digital Inc.
Omar Amanat, an investor in media, finance and technology
companies, was charged in an indictment filed in Manhattan
federal court with wire fraud, aiding and abetting investment
adviser fraud, and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.
His case was the latest to emerge in an investigation into
Kit Digital, whose ex-chief executive, Kaleil Isaza Tuzman, is
awaiting extradition in Colombia on charges that he schemed to
deceive investors about the company's health.
Amanat, 43, who prosecutors say associated with Tuzman, was
arrested at a $4.75 million rental house in Short Hills, New
Jersey. U.S. Magistrate Judge Frank Maas later set bail at $2.5
million and imposed home detention.
Amanat's lawyer, Christopher Ferguson, in court questioned
the case's strength, saying it appeared to be based on one
co-operating witness's claims.
In announcing the arrest, prosecutors also unveiled charges
against an ex-lawyer for Kit Digital, Rima Jameel of the United
Arab Emirates, who turned fugitive after a 2002 conviction.
They also announced a co-operation deal with former
Charlotte-based hedge fund manager Stephen Maiden, who secretly
pleaded guilty this month and is already serving a seven-year
sentence for running a Ponzi scheme.
Jameel could not be reached for comment. Maiden's lawyer did
not respond to requests for comment.
Amanat was a prominent investor in "Twilight" studio Summit
Entertainment before its 2012 sale to Lions Gate Entertainment
Corp.
More recently, he has been involved in a high-profile
dispute over luxury hotel company Aman Resorts with former
business partner Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin.
Wednesday's indictment said in 2008, Maiden's Maiden Capital
Opportunity Fund put $1 million into a Tuzman-controlled vehicle
that invested in Kit Digital after Amanat introduced the two men
to each other.
Amanat then sought an investment from Tuzman in an
investment fund with which he was affiliated, Enable Invest Ltd,
prompting Kit Digital to invest $6.5 million, using money from
Maiden's fund without his permission, prosecutors said.
When Enable suffered losses later in 2008, Amanat helped
Maiden conceal them from Maiden Capital's investors, including
by providing loans to repay investors, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said subsequently, from 2008 to 2011, Amanat,
Tuzman and Maiden conspired to manipulate the market in Kit
Digital shares. The video technology company later filed for
bankruptcy in 2013.
The case is U.S. v. Amanat, U.S. District Court, District of
New York, No. 15-cr-536.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Bill Rigby)