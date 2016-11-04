(Adds details from court proceedings)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 4 Former Wall Street executive
Andrew Caspersen was sentenced on Friday to four years in prison
for engaging in what prosecutors say was a Ponzi-like scheme to
defraud investors including family members and friends out of
$38.5 million.
Caspersen, who worked at a unit of investment banker Paul
Taubman's PJT Partners Inc before his arrest in March,
was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan
after pleading guilty to charges including securities fraud.
Prosecutors sought up to 15-2/3 years in prison for the
Princeton University and Harvard Law School graduate, who they
said for 18 months shamelessly exploited his victims' trust.
But Paul Shechtman, his lawyer, urged Rakoff to consider as
a mitigating factor Caspersen's "pathological" gambling
addiction that led him to obtain millions of dollars to engage
in risky options trading.
"I was willing to do anything to continue, and eventually I
did," Caspersen, 40, said in court.
After hearing from testimony from an expert in gambling
addition, Rakoff agreed Caspersen's condition impacted his
decision making. He called the lengthy prison term prosecutors
pushed "absurd."
"No purpose will be served by letting him rot in prison for
years on end," said Rakoff, who is expected to order restitution
at a later date.
Caspersen, the son of late Wall Street financier Finn M.W.
Caspersen, had worked at Park Hill Group since 2013. The
advisory firm was spun off from private equity group Blackstone
Group LP last year and is now part of PJT Partners.
Prosecutors said beginning in 2014, Caspersen sought to
defraud over a dozen investors including his mother, a brother
and friends by claiming he would use their funds to make loans
to private equity firms, generating annual returns of 15 to 20
percent.
Instead, prosecutors said he used the $38.5 million he
raised to make options trades, to pay earlier investors and to
replace over $8 million he misappropriated from Park Hill, which
Caspersen said during his July guilty plea he used for gambling.
In total, he tried to raise over $150 million, prosecutors
said.
His victims included a foundation affiliated with hedge fund
Moore Capital Management and one of the fund's employees, who
together were cheated out of $25 million, prosecutors said.
He was arrested in March at a New York airport after
returning from a trip to Florida. Just before that, he had
drafted a suicide note to his wife and letter to his creditors
saying he was "deeply ashamed," court papers said.
The case is U.S. v. Caspersen, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-cr-00414.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis, Bernard Orr)