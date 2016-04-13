New York, April 13 A lawyer for Andrew Caspersen, a former partner at a unit of investment bank PJT Partners Inc charged with trying to steal $95 million from investors, said on Wednesday that he expected to reach a deal with federal prosecutors within 60 days.

The statement from attorney Paul Shechtman came during a hearing in a related lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before U.S. District Judge Richard Berman. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)