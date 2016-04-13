BRIEF-Cleantech Invest: portfolio company ResQ Club buys competitor in Germany
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY RESQ CLUB AQUIRES COMPETITOR AND ATTRACTS FUNDING FROM GERMAN INVESTORS
New York, April 13 A lawyer for Andrew Caspersen, a former partner at a unit of investment bank PJT Partners Inc charged with trying to steal $95 million from investors, said on Wednesday that he expected to reach a deal with federal prosecutors within 60 days.
The statement from attorney Paul Shechtman came during a hearing in a related lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before U.S. District Judge Richard Berman. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY RESQ CLUB AQUIRES COMPETITOR AND ATTRACTS FUNDING FROM GERMAN INVESTORS
May 16 Islamic banks have continued to expand their balance sheets and capital buffers, but the era of double-digit growth rates could be coming to an end while asset quality concerns creep up, an industry oversight body said on Tuesday.