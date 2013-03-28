By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. prosecutors said
Thursday they had reached deals to resolve cases against former
brokers and traders whose convictions for misusing information
broadcast over internal "squawk box" systems were overturned
last year.
During a hearing in Brooklyn, assistant U.S. attorney James
McMahon said all six defendants had entered into deferred
prosecution agreements with the government to end the
long-running criminal cases.
The agreements call for the criminal cases to be dropped, if
after a certain period of time, the defendants stay out of legal
trouble and meet other conditions. The durations of those
agreements vary among defendants from 6 months to 5 years,
McMahon said.
The defendants were charged in 2005 with scheming with
traders at the now defunct broker-dealer A.B. Watley Inc to
generate millions of dollars in illegal profits. Prosecutors
said between 2002 and 2004, the traders were allowed to listen
to pending orders by institutional customers over brokerage
firms' internal speaker systems, known as "squawk boxes."
The defendants were each convicted in 2009 of one count of
conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Last August, the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals threw out the convictions, saying
prosecutors had withheld evidence and that jurors had been
inadequately instructed.
The six defendants are Kenneth Mahaffy, formerly of Merrill
Lynch & Co Inc., now part of Bank of America Corp, and
Citigroup Inc ; David Ghysels, formerly of Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc; Timothy O'Connell, formerly of Merrill; and Keevin
Leonard, Robert Malin and Linus Nwaigwe, all formerly of Watley.
The U.S. attorney's office declined further comment.