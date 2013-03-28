NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. prosecutors said Thursday they had reached deals to resolve cases against former brokers and traders whose convictions for misusing information broadcast over internal "squawk box" systems were overturned last year.

During a hearing in Brooklyn, assistant U.S. attorney James McMahon said all six defendants had entered into deferred prosecution agreements with the government to end the long-running criminal cases.

The agreements call for the criminal cases to be dropped, if after a certain period of time, the defendants stay out of legal trouble and meet other conditions. The durations of those agreements vary among defendants from 6 months to 5 years, McMahon said.

The defendants were charged in 2005 with scheming with traders at the now defunct broker-dealer A.B. Watley Inc to generate millions of dollars in illegal profits. Prosecutors said between 2002 and 2004, the traders were allowed to listen to pending orders by institutional customers over brokerage firms' internal speaker systems, known as "squawk boxes."

The defendants were each convicted in 2009 of one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Last August, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out the convictions, saying prosecutors had withheld evidence and that jurors had been inadequately instructed.

The six defendants are Kenneth Mahaffy, formerly of Merrill Lynch & Co Inc., now part of Bank of America Corp, and Citigroup Inc ; David Ghysels, formerly of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc; Timothy O'Connell, formerly of Merrill; and Keevin Leonard, Robert Malin and Linus Nwaigwe, all formerly of Watley.

The U.S. attorney's office declined further comment.