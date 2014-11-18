(Updates with quotes from Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara)
By Emily Flitter and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. authorities arrested seven
people on Tuesday for what they said was a multimillion-dollar
scam by a debt collection company that victimized more than
6,000 people, and a prosecutor said a wider crackdown was
underway.
Williams Scott & Associates LLC wrongly threatened people
with arrest, used aliases such as "Investigator Ace Rogers" and
tried other tricks to collect at least $4.1 million from
consumers whose debt it bought for pennies on the dollar,
prosecutors said.
The company was owned by John Williams of Norcross, Georgia,
who authorities said went on to operate a new debt collection
business using the same tactics after the FBI conducted a search
of its office in May.
A criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court
charged Williams, 48, the company and six employees with
conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the scheme,
which had run since 2009.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said the case was an
example of "an absolute epidemic of abusive debt collection
practices."
Bharara said he reached out to the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau and Federal Trade Commission about bringing
more cases as part of a broad crackdown and was also looking
into creditors who assign debts to abusive collectors.
"We are far from finished looking at the seedy side of debt
collection," he said.
Others arrested included employees Benita Cannedy, Rudy
James, Arthur Cook, Christopher Lenyszyn, Clark Smith and Titus
McDowell.
Lenyszyn's lawyer said he could not immediately comment,
while attorneys for the other defendants could not be
immediately identified.
The criminal case followed an earlier civil action by the
FTC in which the company agreed to an order stopping it from
collecting allegedly fake payday loan debts.
The criminal complaint said WSA employees using aliases such
as "Mr. Cline" and "Investigator Ace Rogers" told victims that
the "national check fraud center" had filed complaints against
them and that they faced jail time.
To sound convincing, the employees read from a script
containing phrases that sounded like official legal language,
the complaint said.
"Failure to respond will lead to criminal charges being
pursued," one line in the script read.
"It's a Class A felony pending against you for theft of
property," another read.
The Williams Scott & Associates employees also told victims
that WSA stood for "Warrant Services Association."
The case is U.S. v. Williams Scott & Associates, LLC, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, 14-mj-2546.
(Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Tom Brown, David Ingram
and Andre Grenon)