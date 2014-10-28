Oct 28 A former Georgia bank director who faked
his own death and disappeared for 1-1/2 years while under
suspicion for losing millions of dollars of investor and client
money was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in prison.
Aubrey Lee Price, 48, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge
B. Avant Edenfield in Statesboro, Georgia, after pleading guilty
in June to bank, wire and securities fraud.
Price was also ordered to forfeit $51 million and compensate
his victims, many of whom were elderly.
Joshua Lowther, a lawyer for Price, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The defendant has been in custody since his Dec. 31, 2013
arrest during a routine traffic stop on near Brunswick, Georgia.
He had been on the FBI's "Most Wanted" list.
Prosecutors said Price lost much of the $21 million he
embezzled from Montgomery Bank & Trust of Ailey, Georgia and hid
his fraud by giving bogus account statements to bank officials.
The bank failed soon after the defendant vanished in June 2012.
Price was also accused of raising $51 million from more than
100 investors for investment funds he managed and concealing
subsequent losses with fake account statements.
Before disappearing, Price left letters hinting that he
would commit suicide at sea and was last seen boarding a ferry
in Key West, Florida. A judge later declared Price dead.
The sentence covers charges brought by U.S. Attorneys Edward
Tarver in Savannah, Georgia and Loretta Lynch in Brooklyn, New
York.
"Price engaged in a staggering betrayal of trust, leaving
his elderly investors practically penniless, and at the same
time, contributing to the collapse of a federally insured bank,"
Tarver said in a statement. "For his crimes, Price richly
deserves the heavy sentence handed down today."
Montgomery Bank & Trust was closed on July 6, 2012.
The cases are U.S. v. Price, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of Georgia, No. 12-cr-00010; and U.S. v. Price, U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 13-cr-00058.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)