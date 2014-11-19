By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Nov 19 A federal court has
temporarily shut down a U.S. technology telemarketing operation
accused of bilking customers of $120 million, while also
ordering the freezing of assets of telemarketers and their
executives.
The Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday that it
successfully asked a federal court in Florida to shut down Boost
Software and its related operation, Vast Tech Support.
Vast's chief executive is Elliot Loewenstern, whom convicted
con artist Jordan Belfort described in his best-selling memoir
about a Wall Street pump-and-dump operation - "The Wolf of Wall
Street" - as a "long-time friend."
The FTC also asked the court to shutter a larger operation,
Inbound Call Experts LLC. Altogether the companies scammed tens
of thousands of customers out of more than $120 million for tech
support they did not need, the commission said.
"These operations prey on consumers' lack of technical
knowledge with deceptive pitches and high-pressure tactics,"
said Jessica Rich, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer
Protection
None of the companies could be reached for comment. A call
to Loewenstern's home in Boca Raton had a message saying that it
had been "temporarily disconnected at the customer's request."
The scam, a common one, involves salespeople who call homes
to persuade customers to download and run a free scan of their
computer. That scan typically turns up numerous problems, even
if none exist, and the would-be customer is then urged to buy
software for $29 to $49, the FTC said.
In some instances, people were pushed to buy support
services that cost as much as $500, the FTC said.
The website Glassdoor.com, where employees talk about their
companies anonymously, had postings from nine who had worked at
Inbound Call Experts but just one who recommended a job at the
company.
"Customers are lied to and because of that can get very
agitated," one wrote. "They're a dishonest company who use scare
tactics and lies to bait in (sic) unsuspecting customers,
especially the elderly who are easily taken advantage of."
