By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 3 A former money manager who once
co-owned the New York Islanders hockey team was sentenced on
Wednesday to 10 years in prison for participating in a fraud
valued at roughly $554 million that lasted more than a decade.
Paul Greenwood, a former executive at WG Trading Co in
Greenwich, Connecticut, had sought less than five years in
prison during his sentencing in New York federal court, citing
his cooperation with authorities.
But U.S. District Judge Miriam Goldman Cedarbaum instead
imposed the lengthier term, citing "devastating" losses to
investors. She ordered him to forfeit $83.5 million and said she
would later impose restitution.
"You really did want a lot of money," she said. "There's no
other reason to engage in the fraud that you engaged in which
you cheated people out of a lot of money."
The proceedings followed the earlier sentencing last month
of Stephen Walsh, Greenwood's partner and WG's chief executive,
to 20 years in prison.
Frederick Hafetz, Greenwood's lawyer, said his client would
likely appeal.
Prosecutors accused Walsh and Greenwood, its chief operating
and chief financial officer, of from 1996 to 2009 bilking
university foundations, charities and other investors through WG
Trading.
Authorities said Walsh and Greenwood misappropriated $131
million in investor funds. To hide the misappropriation and WG's
lack of profitability, Walsh and Greenwood issued $554 million
in promissory notes to investors, prosecutors said.
The men used investor funds to help Walsh's children run
businesses, cover payments to Walsh's ex-wife, and enable
Greenwood to operate a horse farm and buy a stuffed teddy bear
collection, prosecutors said.
"I've lied, I've cheated and I've stolen," Greenwood said in
court Wednesday. "Words can't express my sorrow and remorse for
what I have done."
Investors also were not told when Walsh and Greenwood used
$2.6 million of their money to buy a stake in the New York
Islanders National Hockey League team in 1992, prosecutors said
last month.
The team, though, became a favorable investment and was sold
in 1996, prosecutors said.
Greenwood, who lives in North Carolina, pleaded guilty in
2010 to charges including securities fraud and conspiracy and
began cooperating with prosecutors and WG's court-appointed
receiver.
The receiver has to date recovered about $900 million, close
to 90 percent of investor claims, prosecutors said in court
filings.
The case is U.S. v. Greenwood et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 09-cr-00722.
