* U.S. says Sanjay Valvani got tips leaked from within FDA
* Four defendants charged over two schemes; two plead guilty
* Valvani pleads not guilty, is released on bond
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 15 A Manhattan hedge fund manager
was charged on Wednesday with trading on confidential tips about
drug approvals, in one of the biggest insider trading cases
since a 2014 court ruling made it harder for U.S. prosecutors to
pursue them.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan accused Sanjay
Valvani of Visium Asset Management LP of fraudulently making $25
million by gaining advance word about U.S. Food and Drug
Administration approvals of generic drug applications.
Prosecutors said the inside information was provided by
Gordon Johnston, a consultant who got tips from a friend and
former FDA colleague still working at the agency.
Valvani passed some of these tips to Christopher Plaford,
then a Visium portfolio manager, who made his own illegal
trades, prosecutors said.
"Sadly these are schemes we see time and time again, where
lies and use of non-public information profits those conducting
the crimes, and everyday investors lose out," FBI Assistant
Director-in-Charge Diego Rodriguez said in a statement.
Prosecutors also accused Plaford and Stefan Lumiere, another
former Visium portfolio manager, of fraudulently inflating the
value and liquidity of a bond fund they oversaw by getting
"sham" price quotations from brokers, in an effort to prevent
investors from demanding their money back.
"AN INNOCENT MAN"
Bharara has won dozens of insider trading convictions over
the last several years, including of hedge fund manager Raj
Rajaratnam and Steven A. Cohen's firm SAC Capital Advisors.
But such cases became tougher to prosecute in December 2014
when a federal appeals court in Manhattan voided his convictions
of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson.
That court said prosecutors needed to show that traders knew
the people who provided inside tips received something
consequential in exchange.
Barry Berke, a lawyer for Valvani, in a statement accused
Bharara of "stretching the facts and law to try to transform
entirely innocent trading decisions into a crime."
Berke also called Valvani "an innocent man whose investment
decisions were always based on rigorous and entirely appropriate
research and analysis."
Valvani, 44, of Brooklyn, New York, pleaded not guilty in
the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to five counts including
securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy. He was freed on $5
million bond secured by his home.
Lumiere, 45, of New York, was charged with securities fraud,
wire fraud and conspiracy, and freed on $1 million bond after a
brief court appearance. He did not enter a plea.
Johnston, 64, of Olney, Maryland, and Plaford, 38, of
Bedford, New York, pleaded guilty earlier this month to related
charges and are cooperating with prosecutors.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed civil
charges against all four defendants. It said Valvani's illegal
profit, including from other trades, was $32 million.
Lumiere's lawyer Eric Creizman, Plaford's lawyer David Smith
and Johnston's lawyer Christopher Mead declined to comment.
A MOMENTA TIP
Founded in 2005 by Jacob Gottlieb, who has a medical degree,
Visium oversees about $7 billion of assets. Last month, The Wall
Street Journal said investors asked to redeem about $1.5 billion
after news of the federal probes surfaced.
The Visium Global multi-strategy fund gained 10.2 percent in
2015, and the Visium Balanced healthcare fund rose 5.6 percent.
"I am deeply saddened by today's events," Gottlieb said in
an email. Visium was not charged.
Valvani's alleged scheme ran from 2005 to 2011, centered on
"political intelligence" that Johnston got from his former
colleague at the FDA,] where he was once deputy director of the
Office of Generic Drugs.
According to court papers, Visium paid Johnston hundreds of
thousands of dollars over the years, but Valvani asked its chief
financial officer in a Jan. 6, 2010 email to award a raise.
Johnston "is without question the most valuable consultant
I've ever worked with and I'm pushing to reinforce the value of
the relationship and encourage him to continue to go above and
beyond for our team," Valvani allegedly wrote.
Prosecutors said he did just that, sending tips about
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc's effort to win FDA
approval for the first generic equivalent to Sanofi SA's
Lovenox, for treating deep vein thrombosis.
After Momenta won approval in July 2010, causing its stock
to rise 82 percent in one day, Valvani made $25 million from
selling his Momenta stock, and closing bets that Sanofi stock
would fall because of the new competition, prosecutors said.
The SEC said Valvani reaped another $7 million by later
selling Momenta short, based on tips that Watson Pharmaceuticals
Inc might also win approval for a Lovenox generic.
These trades helped Valvani receive bonuses topping $11.5
million in 2010 and $10.5 million in 2011, dwarfing his $2.5
million bonus in 2009, the SEC said.
Prosecutors said Valvani called Johnston in January 2011 to
end their relationship, "in the wake of news reports of insider
trading investigations."
