SAN JUAN Aug 21 U.S. federal authorities
arrested 74 people in 25 towns across Puerto Rico early on
Wednesday in an operation aimed at combating the abuse of Social
Security and disability benefits.
Agents from the FBI and the Social Security Administration
participated in the sweep, which targeted 70 beneficiaries, a
doctor, a therapist and two psychiatrists, said FBI spokesman
Moises Quinoñes.
Wednesday's actions are part of a wider crackdown on
disability fraud on the island.
Puerto Rico is home to nine of the top 10 U.S. zip codes for
disabled workers receiving benefits, according to The Wall
Street Journal. The percentage of disabled workers and the
approval rating for awards in Puerto Rico are both well above
the U.S. average, according to authorities.
In 2011, the Social Security Administration's Office of the
Inspector General put together a special investigation team to
probe disability fraud in Puerto Rico, a U.S. commonwealth. Last
week, the FBI and SSA raided several medical offices in the San
Juan area to execute search warrants.
The latest arrests involve "various charges related to
filing false Social Security claims, including Social Security
fraud and theft of U.S. government property," Quinoñes added.
"We are talking about a scheme here involving doctors and
medical offices, like X-ray laboratories," he said. "The person
claims to have certain medical conditions to get Social Security
disability benefits when they don't have these conditions."