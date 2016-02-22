Feb 22 The former chief executive of a Florida-based resort company was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison after being convicted for participating in what authorities said was a $300 million real estate Ponzi scheme.

Fred Clark, the ex-chief executive of the now-defunct Cay Clubs Resorts and Marinas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez in Key West, Florida.

Clark, 57, was convicted in December of bank fraud, making false statements, and obstructing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

U.S. Attorney Wifredo Ferrer said the prison term would hold Clark accountable "for his extensive deceit and the long-standing harm he caused to others."

Clark's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said Cay Clubs operated from 2004 to 2008, attracting nearly 1,400 U.S. investors for 17 locations in Florida, Las Vegas and the Caribbean before it collapsed.

The company raised more than $300 million from investors with promises to refurbish aging properties into luxury hotels, guaranteeing a 15 percent to 20 percent return as well as future income via a rental program, prosecutors said.

In reality, prosecutors said Cay Clubs never developed the properties as promised, and used proceeds of sales to new investors to make payments to earlier investors.

Prosecutors also said Clark conducted more than $20 million in fraudulent mortgage transactions, while living a lavish lifestyle.

Clark's conviction in December came in his second trial, after jurors deadlocked in an earlier one in August and acquitted his wife, Cristal Clark, who was also an executive in the company.

Two other former Cay Clubs executives, Barry Graham and Ricky Stokes, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and were each sentenced in March 2015 to five years in prison.

The case is U.S. v. Clark, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 13-cr-10034. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)