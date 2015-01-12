By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 12 Some executives and others
convicted of stock fraud could face shorter prison terms under a
U.S. commission's proposal to change how white-collar criminals
are sentenced.
The U.S. Sentencing Commission on Friday released proposals
to amend advisory federal guidelines that would shift the
emphasis in calculating a sentence for frauds on the market to
financial gains instead of investor losses.
The proposal follows years of criticism by defense lawyers
and some judges who say that the guidelines focus too much on
financial losses caused by fraud, leading in certain cases to
sentences that are too harsh. Judges have discretion to impose
any sentence, but are required to consider the guidelines.
In stock fraud cases, losses can be in the hundreds of
millions of dollars, contributing to an advisory sentence of
life in prison.
Under the commission's proposal, judges in these cases would
consider the gains from a fraud, a number defense lawyers say
would often be considerably smaller.
The Sentencing Commission has scheduled a March 12 hearing
on the proposals. The panel has until May 1 to submit any
amendments to Congress. If Congress does not act by Nov. 1, the
changes become law.
Notable securities fraud defendants include former Enron
Corp Chief Executive Jeffrey Skilling, who in 2013 had his
prison sentence reduced by 10 years to 14 years following
appeals, and former WorldCom CEO Bernard Ebbers, who in 2005 was
sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The commission has proposed setting a threshold sentencing
level for gains, ensuring punishment in cases where profits are
minimal.
Depending on what floor is set, there is a "very good chance
a number of cases would result in lower guideline sentencing
ranges," said David Debold, a lawyer at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
who heads up an advisory group to the commission.
Defense lawyers cautioned that the proposed changes would
not always result in a lower sentencing range. Some frauds like
penny stock manipulation, for example, could involve significant
gains to defendants and might still lead to lengthy sentences.
Other proposals would affect the weight given to factors
such as the harm to victims and the sophistication of a fraud.
Some defense lawyers say the proposals overall do not
sufficiently emphasize a defendant's culpability and leaves loss
as a driving factor for the bulk of fraud cases involving
identity theft, mortgage fraud and healthcare fraud.
"These changes don't go nearly as far as we would have
liked," James Felman, a Florida lawyer and member of an American
Bar Association task force advocating changes to the guidelines.
U.S. District Judge Patti Saris, the commission's chair,
said in a statement that the panel did not consider "the
guideline to be broken for most forms of fraud," but that its
review had identified "some problem areas where changes may be
necessary."
