WASHINGTON Feb 6 About 130 municipal
employees in Washington, D.C. may have scammed the city by
collecting jobless benefits while still at work, officials said
on Monday, in the latest controversy to hit the local
government.
The District of Columbia's attorney general is investigating
and those alleged to have committed fraud will be placed on
administrative leave pending possible prosecution, it said.
The city also will seek to recover money improperly paid
out. The probe began last spring and spurred "serious concerns
about the way the program had been administered over the last
several years," the city government said in a statement.
The alleged fraud is the latest potential blow to the city
government, which has about 32,000 workers.
A City Council member resigned last month after being
charged with taking thousands of dollars' worth of district
property and filing false tax returns.
The city also is stepping back from a first-in-the-nation
plan to launch Internet gambling after questions were raised
about the awarding of the contract.
