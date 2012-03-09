(Adds CFO comment, details)

By Rachelle Younglai

WASHINGTON, March 9 Freddie Mac requested $146 million from the U.S. Treasury in order help make interest payments on U.S. government loans used to keep the mortgage buyer afloat, the company said on Friday.

Although Freddie Mac reported total income of $1.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2011, that was not enough to make the $1.7 billion interest payment it was required to make to the government.

Freddie Mac and sister company Fannie Mae were seized by the government in 2008 after massive mortgage losses at the housing giants threatened the global financial system.

Since then, the U.S. government has funneled more than $150 billion in taxpayer funds into Freddie and Fannie, in part to ensure that credit remains available for homebuyers.

Now with the housing market weighing on the nascent economic recovery, the Obama administration has been pushing one program after another to help struggling homeowners to take advantage of low interest rates and stave off foreclosure.

Freddie Mac's Chief Executive Charles Haldeman, who is planning to step down as CEO, said the company cut about $180 million in expenses over the last two years as part of an effort to "protect" taxpayers' aid.

Yet the company has had to seek $72.3 billion in federal funds in order to stay solvent.

As required under the terms of the takeover, Freddie must make 10 percent dividend payments on the government loans every quarter, similar to how credit card borrowers must make minimum monthly repayments. So far, it has paid about $16.5 billion in cash dividends to the U.S. Treasury.

When asked if Freddie Mac would be able to start repaying taxpayers' investment, Ross Kari, Freddie's Chief Financial Officer, said the terms of the takeover agreement prevents the company from doing so.

"If we have earnings that exceed the dividend, we would end up building up capital that ultimately the government could choose to recapture," Kari said in an interview.

A healthier loan portfolio helped Freddie Mac report a profit of $619 million in the fourth quarter of last year. That compares with a loss of $113 million in the same period in 2010.

Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae provide funding for the bulk of U.S. home loans by buying mortgages from banks and repackaging them as securities for investors, which they then guarantee.

Together with the Federal Housing Administration, the government insures or owns nine out of 10 new home loans.

Last week, Fannie Mae said it would seek $4.6 billion in government funds due to losses related to its legacy portfolio of bad loans.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's regulator set a new compensation plan for the companies' executives that eliminates bonuses and targets CEO pay at $500,000. Kari said the plan, unveiled on Friday, was designed to allow Freddie Mac to attract and retain people.

"It is new and will change the way we have to talk to candidates and current employees," he said. (Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Gary Crosse)