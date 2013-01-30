By Brandon Lowrey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 29 The California Highway
Patrol is investigating two apparently unrelated stunts that
jammed freeways over the weekend, including one involving
hundreds of motorcyclists celebrating a marriage proposal that
inconvenienced motorists east of Los Angeles.
Both events created a flurry of viral Internet videos,
fueling concerns about a repeat performance by copycats.
On Interstate 10 east of Los Angeles on Sunday, up to 300
bikers stopped traffic so that one of them could propose to his
girlfriend, said Officer Vince Ramirez, a Los Angeles-area
spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.
Video that surfaced online of the stunt showed some bikers
creating a wall of smoke by spinning their tires against the
concrete. In the middle of the gathering, pink smoke could be
seen wafting into the air.
As they exited the freeway, several bikers were later
ticketed for reckless riding unrelated to their possible role in
the freeway shutdown, Ramirez said.
He said officers were working with the Los Angeles County
District Attorney's office to prepare additional charges against
some of the bikers.
The stunt did not cause any injuries or collisions, he said.
In Oakland on Saturday, traffic ground to a halt on
Interstate 880 near the city's sports coliseum, as several
sports cars did doughnuts, spinning around and filling the air
with tire smoke, officials said. Stunned motorists exited their
cars and watched.
Several motorists caught in the sudden traffic jam were
frightened or angry, according to recordings of calls to
authorities released on Tuesday.
"I can't believe this - I have three kids in the car," one
caller told an Oakland-area dispatcher. "It scares the hell out
of me."
Authorities have not found or identified any of the drivers,
said California Highway Patrol Sergeant Diana McDermott.
California Highway Patrol officers said they feared the
weekend events' popularity on social media websites could start
a dangerous trend. So far, such stunts have been rare, they
said.
"That's why the investigation is expanding," Ramirez said.
"If there are any criminal charges that can be filed as a
result of this incident, they will be filed," he said.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis, Tom Brown and Eric Walsh)