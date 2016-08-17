(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2bmwkfB
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2bmvL5v
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/2bmwnrC
* Chart 4: tmsnrt.rs/2bmvj7f
By John Kemp
LONDON, Aug 17 U.S. freight shipments are
showing tentative signs of a recovery which could underpin
faster growth in diesel demand in 2017.
Freight movements increased by 0.6 percent in June, building
on gains of 0.1 percent in May and 1.5 percent in April (tmsnrt.rs/2bmwkfB).
Monthly shipments are still down by more than 1 percent from
their peak at the end of 2014, according to the U.S. Bureau of
Transportation Statistics.
But the consecutive increases between April and June were
the first time shipments have risen for three months running
since December 2014.
Shipments were up 0.4 percent year on year in the second
quarter after falling more than 2 percent in the first quarter
(tmsnrt.rs/2bmvL5v).
And freight movements for the first half of the year were up
0.7 percent compared with the same period in 2015.
The bureau's freight transportation services index captures
movements in ton-miles by trucks for-hire, rail, air, inland
waterways and pipelines.
The freight index recorded a broad-based improvement in
June, with all modes showing increases, except container rail
and waterways, where ton-miles declined after significant rises
in May.
FREIGHT STALLS
Freight movements have been hit since the end of 2014 by the
slump in oil and gas drilling and the switch from coal to
natural gas in power production.
Shipments have also been adversely affected by the build up
of excessive stockpiles of raw materials and unsold products in
many industries all along the supply chain from manufacturers
and distributors to retailers.
Stocks of raw materials, semi-processed items and finished
products amounted to just 1.30 months worth of sales in August
2014, which was already up from a low of 1.24 months in May
2011.
But the inventory/sales ratio subsequently surged to 1.41
months by January 2016, its highest level since May 2009, when
the economy was mired in recession (tmsnrt.rs/2bmwnrC).
The inventory build up has no precedent outside recession
during the last quarter of a century, according to data from the
U.S. Census Bureau.
Manufacturers, distributors and retailers have all been
struggling to reduce unwanted stocks by limiting new orders --
with a corresponding impact on freight demand.
TURNING POINT
Businesses seem finally to be getting inventories under
control.
The inventory/sales ratio fell to 1.40 months in April and
May and then to 1.39 months in June. The decline was the largest
for three years.
New stock orders and freight shipments should accelerate if
inventory levels continue to fall in the next few months.
In its monthly update, the Bureau of Transportation
Statistics also noted an increase in freight movements stemming
from oil and gas production.
The increase is consistent with rig counts from oilfield
services company Baker Hughes which show an increase in drilling
activity from the middle of May.
DIESEL DEMAND
Nearly all freight transportation relies on diesel, ranging
from trucks and railroads to inland barges and oil pipelines.
So the slowdown in freight movements had a direct impact on
consumption of middle distillates especially diesel ("U.S.
diesel demand flat as freight growth slows," Reuters, Oct 2015).
Consumption of distillate fuel oil fell by 60,000 barrels
per day (1.5 percent) in 2015 after growing by 210,000 barrels
per day (5.5 percent) in 2014.
Distillate consumption is forecast to fall by another
100,000 (2.4 percent) in 2016 ("Short-Term Energy Outlook", U.S.
Energy Information Administration, Aug 2016).
Distillate is used as heating oil as well as diesel fuel so
consumption was hit by the warmer than normal winter in 2015/16
linked to El Nino.
But distillate consumption growth started to slow in 2014
and turned negative in May 2015, long before the winter, which
suggests it was linked to the freight slowdown as well as
weather (tmsnrt.rs/2bmvj7f).
Distillate consumption should increase significantly in the
next 6-18 months.
The winter of 2016/17 will almost certainly be colder than
2015/16 as El Nino is replaced by La Nina ("El Nino's end offers
ray of hope for distillate market", Reuters, Feb 26).
Critically, the pick-up in freight movements, if sustained,
should boost diesel consumption in late 2016 and especially in
2017.
