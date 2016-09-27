(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 27 Freight movements across the
United States are showing signs of sustained growth for the
first time in 18 months, which should support increases in
diesel consumption in 2017.
Freight volumes hit a record in July, passing the previous
peak set back in December 2014, according to the U.S. Bureau of
Transportation Statistics (tmsnrt.rs/2d06tby).
The Bureau's freight transportation services index has risen
for four consecutive months, after flat-lining or falling for
more than a year (tmsnrt.rs/2d05mJ5).
The index is a composite capturing movements by truck,
railroad and barge as well as air cargo and pipelines.
The four month-to-month increases between March and July
were the longest series of unbroken gains since December 2014
and the fastest overall rise in any comparable period since
February 2013.
The unusually large monthly gain during July was driven by
sharp increases in movements by truck and train, linked to
growth in oil and gas drilling, the utility sector, and
manufacturing, according to BTS.
SUPPLY CHAIN
Slumping oil and gas drilling and its impact on the entire
oilfield supply chain was a major reason for the downturn in
freight shipments during 2014/15 ("Oil shock is hurting U.S.
economy", Reuters, Jan 2016).
The slowdown was exacerbated by the build up of stocks of
unsold raw materials and finished products across many sectors
which encouraged manufacturers and retailers to cut back on new
orders.
And the drop in natural gas prices encouraged a switch away
from coal consumption at power plants, which hit coal
deliveries. Coal is single most important item hauled on the
railroads in terms of tonnage.
But each of these factors is starting to reverse which
should lead to a significant acceleration in freight volumes
over the next year.
Oil and gas drilling has stabilised and started to increase
again, according to weekly rig counts published by oilfield
services company Baker Hughes (tmsnrt.rs/2d04Jz0).
Manufacturers and distributors have halted the build up of
excess inventories and starting to make progress working them
down to a more comfortable level (tmsnrt.rs/2d360sD).
And natural gas prices have begun to rise which should
result in a small increase in coal consumption at power plants
in 2017.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts coal
consumption at power plants will rise by 18 million short tons,
or around 3 percent, in 2017 ("Short-Term Energy Outlook", EIA,
Sep 2016).
Freight firms will continue to struggle for some months more
because of the enormous amount of excess capacity within the
transportation sector.
But the increase in freight, as well as oil and gas drilling
activity, which relies on diesel-electric engines, as well as
diesel generators for auxiliary drill site power, should boost
diesel consumption significantly in 2017.
U.S. diesel consumption is forecast to increase by 80,000
barrels per day, just over 2 percent, in 2017, as a result of a
colder winter and freight growth, according to the EIA.
But the forecast could prove conservative if this winter
proves much colder than last year's exceptionally warm one and
there is a sustained rebound in oil and gas drilling as well as
freight movements.
