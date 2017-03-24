WASHINGTON, March 24 The State Department warned
U.S. citizens on Friday to avoid travel to French Guiana due to
widespread protests that it said have potential to become
violent in the main cities of Kourou and Cayenne and have shut
down the international airport.
In a statement, the State Department advised U.S. visitors
to avoid crowds, noting that the protests have shut down roads,
schools, businesses and municipal buildings. It said the travel
alert expires on April 30.
Labor protests in the overseas French department bordering
Brazil and Suriname have also caused the indefinite postponement
of the planned launch of an Ariane 5 rocket carrying
communications satellites for Brazil and South Korea.
