NEW YORK Jan 24 Moody's Investors Service downgraded its credit ratings on most of the lease-supported bonds issued by California city Fresno to junk at Ba1 from Baa2, the rating agency said.

Moody's said late on Wednesday that Fresno's A3 issuer rating was confirmed, but the outlook remained negative on all ratings. Fresno is the fifth-largest city in California with a population of about 500,000.

"The negative outlook reflects the city's narrow financial position and limited prospect for improvement in the near-term, amid the ongoing risk for added financial pressure from a weak local economy," said Moody's.

The rating agency added that the city's depleted reserves limit its financial flexibility and that further spending cuts could prove more difficult.

Although the typical horizon for an outlook revision is 18 months, Moody's said it is likely to revisit Fresno's ratings midway through the current fiscal year, Moody's said.

The downgrade affects around $300 million of bonds.

Moody's cut to Ba1, or "non-investment grade speculative, the ratings on Fresno's Series 2002, Series 2004 A, B, C; Series 2008 A, C, E F and Series 2009A Lease Revenue Bonds. Moody's also downgraded to Ba2 from Baa2 the ratings on the city's 2006A Convention Center bonds, 2002 Pension Obligation Bonds and 2002 Judgment Obligation Bonds.

"The four notches between Fresno's issuer rating and the ratings on these lease secured obligations reflect the city's exceedingly weak financial position, the above average burden of these obligations on the city's finances and the continued weakness of the city's economy," the rating agency said in a statement.