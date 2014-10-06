NEW YORK Oct 6 A spokesman for American Securities LLC, a private equity firm that bought a major stake in the second-largest U.S. yarn producer late last year, said on Monday that recent management changes at the manufacturer were unrelated to the purchase.

The management changes at Frontier Spinning Mills Holding Corp. were planned prior to the acquisition by American Securities in December 2013, a spokesman for the New York-based private equity firm told Reuters in an email on Monday.

The company on Friday said it had promoted Frontier's president to replace a retiring chief executive officer, who will remain involved with the company's board of directors, along with four other appointments. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)