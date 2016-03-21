WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. Financial
Stability Oversight Council on Monday said it was examining
liquidity and redemption risks to the financial system.
During a conference call, officials discussed "potential
risks to U.S. financial stability from asset management products
and activities" and "potential financial stability risks related
to liquidity and redemption risks," according to a short
statement.
The council, created by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
legislation, "expects to provide a public update on its analysis
this spring."
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chris Reese)