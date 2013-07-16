(Corrects second paragraph to indicate that Glassel no longer
controls Chemical Free Solutions)
WASHINGTON, July 16 A company that makes a
cedar-based product it says repels bed bugs and head lice felt
the sting of the U.S. government on Tuesday when it agreed to
settle charges that its products have not been proven to work as
promised.
Chemical Free Solutions LLC, which was previously controlled
by Dave Glassel, had been accused of being deceptive in
advertising that its "Best Yet!" brand cedar oil products would
get rid of lice and bed bugs, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission
said.
The Best Yet! products had also been advertised as having
been invented for the U.S. Army, among other incorrect
statements, the FTC said.
The company is barred from making any claims about the
effectiveness of their products unless it is able to produce
scientific evidence to back it up.
In the case of head lice, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration must sign off on the claim, the FTC said.
As part of the settlement, Glassel is to pay $4.6 million
and the company is to pay $185,206, although that payment is
suspended because the company cannot pay, the FTC said. Glassel
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The commission in 2012 started taking action on the bedbug
issue which has become a growing public health threat in recent
years, and head lice, a perennial worry for parents of
school-aged children.
The FTC warned about companies that hope to profit on
consumers' desperate wish to be rid of bedbugs, which it termed
creepy little blood suckers. "Some self-proclaimed pest control
professionals and marketers are trying to take a bite out of
your wallet," the commission warned.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Andrew Hay)