WASHINGTON, July 9 A debt collection agency that
federal regulators accused of harassing and abusing people who
owe money has agreed to pay a $3.2 million civil penalty and
stop practices such as calling debtors multiple times a day, the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
The financial penalty levied on the company, Expert Global
Solutions, which is the world's largest debt collection agency,
is the largest ever obtained by the FTC against a third-party
debt collector.
Expert Global Solutions, on its website, says it is a
holding company for a leading accounts receivable management
company.
"The companies called many times a day, and for weeks on
end," Colleen Tressler, a consumer education specialist with the
FTC, wrote in a blog post.
"They called after being asked to stop; after they promised
to stop; early in the morning; late at night; at people's
workplaces - when they knew the employers prohibited the calls,"
Tressler wrote.
In addition to the financial penalty, Expert Global must end
abusive practices and suspend or end collection efforts if a
debtor disputes what is owed. It can resume collection efforts
after establishing that the debt is accurate, the FTC said.
The company must also record at least 75 percent of all
collection calls and keep them for 90 days, the FTC said.
According to the FTC, the Texas-based company and its
subsidiaries has more than 32,000 employees and logged revenues
of more than $1.2 billion in 2011. The companies operate in
Canada, Barbados, India, the Philippines and Panama as well as
the United States.