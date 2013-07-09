By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, July 9 Expert Global Solutions, the
world's largest debt collection agency, has agreed to pay a $3.2
million civil penalty and stop harassing and abusing debtors by
engaging in practices such as calling them multiple times a day,
the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
The financial penalty levied on the company is the biggest
ever obtained by the FTC against a third-party debt collector,
the commission said.
On its website, Expert Global Solutions says it is
a holding company for a leading accounts receivable management
company. Three subsidiaries were also involved in the
settlement: NCO Financial Systems, Inc., ALW Sourcing, LLC, and
Transworld Systems Inc.
Company employees would continue to call people even after
being told that they had reached the wrong person, that the
consumer being contacted did not owe the debt or that the debtor
did not live in that home, according to a complaint filed on
Monday in federal court in Texas.
"They called after being asked to stop; after they promised
to stop; early in the morning; late at night; at people's
workplaces - when they knew the employers prohibited the calls,"
Colleen Tressler, a consumer education specialist with the FTC,
wrote in a blog post.
Expert Global Solutions did not respond to a request for
comment made through its website.
A spokesman for one of the subsidiaries, NCO Financial
Systems, said it had made changes to address problems identified
by the FTC.
"We ... have worked hard over the past several years to help
ensure compliance and fair treatment of consumers on all of our
points of contact," Tom Hoy, an NCO senior vice president, said
in an emailed statement.
In addition to paying $3.2 million, Expert Global must end
abusive practices and suspend or end collection efforts if a
debtor disputes what is owed. It can resume collection efforts
after establishing that the debt is accurate, the FTC said.
The company must also record at least 75 percent of all
collection calls and keep them for 90 days, the agency said.
According to the FTC, the Texas-based company and its
subsidiaries have more than 32,000 employees and logged revenues
of more than $1.2 billion in 2011.
The companies operate in Canada, Barbados, India, the
Philippines and Panama as well as the United States.