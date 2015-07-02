(Adds details, background)
July 2 Dollar Tree Inc was given the
go-ahead to buy Family Dollar Stores Inc by the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission on condition that they sell 330 Family
Dollar stores, putting to rest a year-long merger saga.
Dollar Tree said it expects the deal to close on Monday.
The stores spread across 35 states, which Dollar Tree has
offered to sell to private equity firm Sycamore Partners, has to
be sold within 150 days after the deal closes, the agency said.
The FTC put the value of the Family Dollar acquisition at
$9.2 billion. (1.usa.gov/1LXQDY1)
Dollar Tree said in April the FTC had identified about 340
stores to be divested for the deal to go through.
After the deal, Dollar Tree will control more than 13,000
stores across the United States and Canada, vaulting the company
ahead of Dollar General to become North America's biggest
discount retailer, with more than $18 billion in annual sales.
Family Dollar had rejected Dollar General's superior offer,
citing antitrust concerns.
The deal, which was announced in July 2014, was designed to
fend off growing competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and No.1 U.S. discounter Dollar General Corp.
Dollar Tree sells a mix of consumables in suburban stores
across most U.S. states, as well as discretionary items such as
gifts, party goods and greeting cards. Everything has a price
tag of $1 or less.
Most Family Dollar stores are in low-income neighborhoods.
Its presence is biggest in Texas and the eastern United States,
where it mainly sells lower-margin food and household products.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Yashaswini
Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Don
Sebastian)