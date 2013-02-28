WASHINGTON Feb 28 President Barack Obama
intends to name Edith Ramirez the chairwoman of the Federal
Trade Commission, a White House official said on Thursday.
Ramirez has been an FTC commissioner since April 2010. She
was a Los Angeles lawyer specializing in business litigation
before joining the commission.
The FTC works to protect consumers from unfair business
practices and maintain competition in the marketplace.
Ramirez would replace outgoing Chairman Jon Leibowitz, who
handled high-profile, anti-trust cases against Intel Corp
and Google Inc during his tenure.
Ramirez would not require Senate confirmation.
In her law career, Ramirez represented corporations like
Mattel Inc and Northrop Grumman Corp.