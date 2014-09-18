WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Icon Health and Fitness will
pay $3 million to settle charges that it violated an earlier
consent order from the Federal Trade commission by saying that
using its "Ab Glider" for three minutes a day would result in
significant weight loss.
A 1997 administrative order by the commission prohibited
Logan, Utah-based Icon and its related entities from making
unsubstantiated claims about the potential weight loss from
exercise equipment.
The FTC, in its statement on Thursday, said that between
2010 and 2013 Icon ran several types of advertisements making
weight-loss claims for the Ab Glider, a machine that aims to
target the abdominal muscles by having users glide on their
knees on a small platform.
Some promotions featured television personality Elisabeth
Hasselback as well as consumer endorsers, claiming that using
the Ab Glider alone, or using the glider for only three minutes
a day, would lead to lost pounds, inches or clothing sizes.
The FTC complaint states that consumers achieved those
results by being on a controlled diet, using the Ab Glider for
more than three minutes a day, and engaging in additional
exercise.
"Just because time has passed since an order was entered,
doesn't mean a manufacturer can ignore the order and return to
its old tricks," said Jessica Rich, director of the FTC's Bureau
of Consumer Protection.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey)