By Anna Louie Sussman and Jonathan Leff
NEW YORK, July 19 In the middle of July, U.S.
refiners are normally doing a brisk business selling their fuel
close to home, revving up output to meet peak driving demand.
This year, however, they are in the midst of an
unprecedented summer surge in exports of gasoline, diesel and
other fuels, as the combination of cheaper shale crude and
record-high biofuel credit costs open up new markets overseas.
Refiners like Valero and traders like Vitol
have raced this month to book more than 77 tankers
to ship fuel from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Africa, Argentina and
even Asia, nearly surpassing total bookings in all of July last
year, according to data from shipbroker Charles R. Weber Company
Inc.
It will be months before the full scale of the export boom
becomes clear in official U.S. data, but it is already helping
sustain a sharp run-up in U.S. crude oil prices to their
highest in 16 months. Refiners, enjoying bumper profit margins
on export sales, are running their hardest since 2005, drawing
down U.S. crude inventories at the fastest rate on record.
Freight rates to ship the refined products have spiked.
"The idea of having rates higher in mid-July than at the end
of January - it would be like selling more ice cream in Central
Park in January than in the middle of summer," said Robert
Bugbee, president and director of Scorpio Tankers Inc,
which operates a fleet of 40 clean product tankers.
The surge may also intensify debate over two U.S. energy
policies that are coming under increasing scrutiny: a mandate to
blend biofuel into gasoline that refiners say is driving up the
cost of selling fuel domestically; and trade policies that
strictly limit crude oil exports while allowing unfettered
overseas shipments of refined fuel.
U.S. gasoline is for the first time starting to replace
European fuel in West Africa, a major importer. Naphtha has
sailed to Taiwan for only the third time in a decade. Growing
Latin American economies hindered by limited refining capacity
are drawing more and more fuel from the northern hemisphere.
Meanwhile a one-third surge in the cost of ethanol credits
this month, nearing $1.50 per gallon on Thursday, has given
refiners more incentive to sell abroad, relieving them of the
need to buy credits to meet biofuel requirements.
While it's uncertain how long the export boom will last,
especially as U.S. crude costs rise relative to European
markets, it is clear the shipments are the latest sign of an oil
market in flux, as the surge in U.S. shale oil production
rewrites the rules and redraws the routes of global trade.
New shipping routes are emerging "because of a fundamental
shift in where oil's being sourced from," said Christos
Papanicolaou, director of business development for Greenwich,
Connecticut-based Charles R. Weber.
EXPORTS FUEL GAINS
U.S. crude hit a 16-month high on Thursday, narrowing the
gap versus European Brent crude to less than $1 for the first
time since 2010. The rally has been pinned largely on falling
crude stockpiles as new pipeline capacity drains a glut of
supply in the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub.
But it is increasingly clear that fuel exports are playing a
key role in the run-up, giving U.S. refiners the incentive to
consume crude at full throttle. Analysts at Macquarie Capital
estimate U.S. gasoline crack margins surged almost 50 percent
last week, doubling on the Gulf Coast to $10 per gallon.
That explains why refiners are processing more crude than
any time since 2005, even though consumption of refined fuels in
the first four months of this year is down 13 percent from 2005,
according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
On the Gulf Coast, refinery runs averaged nearly 8.5 million
bpd, the highest level on U.S. government records dating back to
1992, and up nearly 400,000 bpd from June 14.
A TREND REVIVED
U.S. fuel exports are a relatively new feature of the
market. After the 2008 financial crisis, the United States was
left with a surplus of refining capacity thanks to declining
demand, rising biofuel use and a wave of expansion. Fuel exports
exceeded imports in 2011 for the first time in over 60 years.
The trend leveled off earlier this year, with exports down 5
percent through April. But it has revived abruptly in recent
weeks, a time of year when shipments would usually ebb.
Over 100 medium-range tankers moving product from the U.S.
Gulf Coast were booked in June, a two-thirds increase from a
year ago, CR Weber data show. The 77 bookings so far this month
could rival a peak of 130 in January.
Freight rates on tankers from the Gulf Coast to Europe
surged 50 percent from the start of June until last
week. Rates have already begun to ease, although tankers booked
earlier this month are only starting to load up the fuel.
"We have been expecting this U.S. export increase for a long
time, that's been central to our strategy, but even we are
completely blown away by the sheer voracity of this," Bugbee
said.
"As recently as four or five weeks ago we had expected an
increase in exports and improved rates, but from that internal
report we are off by over 100 percent."
Exact figures won't be clear for months. Weekly EIA data
only includes estimated exports based on historical trends, and
official trade data is released two months in arrears.
Once the surge begins to surface it may draw unwanted
scrutiny from Washington. At a Senate hearing earlier this week,
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon asked executives
including Valero CEO Bill Klesse "why prices are so high here at
home, when there is so much extra gas and diesel fuel that it
can actually be exported."
RIN CITY
Klesse pinned much of the blame for high gasoline prices -
which reached $3.99 a gallon for premium fuel on Thursday,
according to AAA data - on the surging cost of Renewable
Identification Numbers, or credits known as RINs.
Under a 2007 law mandating the growing use of biofuel in
gasoline, refiners are required to collect enough RINs to prove
they are meeting their requirement, which is equivalent to about
10 percent of their gasoline output this year. The secondary
market for RINs has surged as refiners scramble to buy, fearing
they won't be able to meet their blending targets next year.
But exported fuel is exempted from the requirement. At
nearly $1.50 a gallon on Thursday, RINs add an estimated 15
cents a gallon to a refiner's cost on domestic sales.
"There is more of an incentive to send cargoes overseas ...
when the cost of complying with that (renewable fuel) standard
by keeping gallons here in the U.S. starts to soar," said Valero
spokesman Bill Day. He said he was unable to provide specific
volumes ahead of the company's earnings next week.
He said the company's estimate that it would have to spend
up to $750 million on RINs this year was looking "optimistic."
There is also a strong pull on demand from Latin America,
where investments in new refineries have lagged far behind the
pick-up in demand from growing economies.
"I think this is a really durable trend," says David Kirsch
managing director of research and advisory at Energy
Intelligence Group. "Until you have the Mexican and Brazilian
refineries completed you'll have two areas of really strong
product growth continuing to pull from the U.S."
Short-term factors have sharpened demand. In the past four
weeks, Ecuador's state oil firm has purchased 6 million barrels
of diesel and 9 million barrels of gasoline to be delivered over
the second half of this year as it shuts down its biggest
refinery for prolonged work.
EUROPEAN SQUEEZE
The export surge is also linked to the new bounty of U.S.
crude being pumped out of shale fields like the Eagle Ford, as
well as the rejuvenated Permian Basin, which together have
boosted Texas output by more than 1 million bpd in two years.
The crude has been a boon for Gulf Coast refiners not only
because it is nearby, but also because of U.S. laws that prevent
it from being sold abroad - helping keep a cap on prices. No
such restrictions apply to refined fuels, however.
For that reason many companies see a bright future.
In May, Enterprise Products Partners said it was
expanding its Houston-area pipeline and storage network to
better accommodate fuel exports, including the loading of
Panamax tankers in Beaumont by early next year and Aframax
vessels on the Houston Ship Channel in mid-2014.
European refiners are on the losing end of that trade,
suffering from a drop in consumption as well as a run-up in
crude costs as Russia directs more oil to the east. Even the
U.S. East Coast, once a reliable buyer, is a hard sell.
"I think Europeans are in for a tough slog over the next
couple of months," said Alfred Luaces, senior director of
research on global refining and product markets at IHS.
"The traditional market that imports - the East Coast - is
very well supplied. They're having a hard time placing any extra
gasoline and that really hurts them."
(Reporting by Anna Sussman and Jonathan Leff; Additional
reporting by Matthew Robinson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)