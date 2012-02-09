HOUSTON Feb 9 Valero Energy Corp
Chief Executive Bill Klesse said on Thursday the company expects
global demand for distillates to grow about 2 percent in 2012
while gasoline demand will increase by 1 percent.
"We think there is relatively enough gasoline to supply
these markets," Klesse said in a webcast presentation to the
Credit Suisse Energy Summit.
Current worldwide demand for distillates is about 26 million
barrels per day (bpd) while gasoline demand is running at about
21 million bpd, he said.
Valero, the leading U.S. independent refiner, has two
hydrocracking units under construction at refineries in Texas
and Louisiana to take advantage of higher demand for
distillates.
The 60,000 barrel per day (bpd) hydrocracker being built at
Valero's 292,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas,
refinery is expected to be in production by August, Klesse said.
Construction is expected to finish in June, he said, with a
six-week unit start-up expected to begin in July.
The company's 205,000 bpd St. Charles refinery in Norco,
Louisiana, will bring a new hydrocracker into production in the
first quarter of 2013, after construction is completed in the
fourth quarter of this year, Klesse said.
The hydrocrackers' output will be about 60 percent
distillates and 30 percent gasoline and blendstocks.
The addition of the hydrocrackers will help boost Valero's
distillate output by 6 percent to 39 percent of total production
in 2013, he said. Gasoline output will fall 7 percent to 42
percent of total production in the same year.
Average distillate margins have been running above $16 per
barrel in 2012, compared to about $6 a barrel for gasoline,
Klesse said.
U.S. refiners have become net exporters of refined products
due to growth in developing countries, he said.
"Exports are the key to the future of the U.S. refining
industry," Klesse said.