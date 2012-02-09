HOUSTON Feb 9 Valero Energy Corp Chief Executive Bill Klesse said on Thursday the company expects demand for distillates to grow about 2 percent in 2012 while gasoline demand will increase by 1 percent.

"We think there is relatively enough gasoline to supply these markets," Klesse said in a webcast presentation to the Credit Suisse Energy Conference.

Current demand for distillates is about 26 million barrels per day (bpd) while gasoline demand is running at about 21 million bpd, Klesse said.