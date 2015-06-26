(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 26 The initial consumption stimulus
from lower oil prices may be fading, at least in the United
States, according to the latest round of official data on
traffic volumes and fuel sales.
Traffic on California's highway network was 2.6 percent
higher in May than a year earlier, the state transportation
department said.
Growth was the same as April's but lower than in March and
February, and not much different from the long-term average of
2.5 percent.
In Texas, sales of gasoline and diesel were up 2 percent in
April and March compared with the same months the prior year, a
far smaller increase than at the end of 2014 and start of 2015,
according to the state comptroller.
Nationwide gasoline consumption is running 300,000 barrels
per day higher than last year, data from the Energy Information
Administration shows, but the year-on-year gains have stabilised
in the last three months.
The attached chartbook presents a selection of real-time
indicators of fuel demand: link.reuters.com/neq94w.
PRICES AND INCOMES
More moderate growth in fuel demand compared with the end of
2014 and early 2015 comes as no surprise given the partial
rebound in prices and a slackening economic expansion in the
United States.
Average gasoline prices across the country have risen to
$2.90 per gallon, still down from $3.78 last June but
substantially higher than the recent low of $2.23 in January.
In California, gasoline prices reached $3.86 in May after a
series of refinery problems on the West Coast, up from $2.53 in
January and not much lower than in June 2014.
The national economy also hit a soft patch in the first
quarter, with gross domestic product falling slightly, according
to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Nonfarm employment continued to increase but at a relatively
moderate pace in March and April, Bureau of Labor Statistics
data shows.
The overall picture is of a moderate economic expansion and
job gains coupled with fuel prices that are now less than $1 per
gallon lower than before oil prices began to tumble last summer.
MARKET EQUILIBRIUM?
Most of the initial stimulus to fuel demand from lower oil
prices seems to have filtered through already.
Fuel consumption is unlikely to grow much faster in the
months ahead unless economic growth accelerates or prices drop
again.
Stabilising oil demand is another reason to expect oil
prices to remain rangebound around $65 per barrel (Brent) and
$60 (WTI) in the near term.
Benchmark crude oil prices have barely changed in the last
two months, suggesting the market has found a temporary
equilibrium.
On the demand side, prices offer modest stimulus to
consumption. On the supply side, prices have settled at a level
high enough to avert a further slowdown in shale drilling but
not (yet) high enough to spur widespread rig reactivations.
