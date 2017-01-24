By David Randall
NEW YORK, Jan 24 Some prominent U.S. fund
managers are betting that former President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law will not undergo the widespread changes
that President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail.
Portfolio managers from Fidelity, Gamco, Thornburg and other
large firms say they see the broad outlines of the Affordable
Care Act - commonly known as Obamacare - remaining intact
despite Trump's signing of an executive order on Friday, his
first day in office, that sought to weaken it.
As a result, these fund managers say they are buying shares
of hospitals, health insurance companies and biotech firms they
see as unfairly hit by political uncertainty.
"They may do enough to try to rebrand it as Trumpcare, but I
just don't think it will be that dramatically different from
what we have today," said Jeff Jonas, a portfolio manager at
Gamco Investors in Rye, New York, who said he has been adding to
his position in hospital and nursing center company Kindred
Healthcare Inc and large health insurance companies.
"The executive order itself was very vague, and it's a
little hard to say at this point what actual effect it will
have," he said.
Trump's order directs government departments to "waive,
defer, grant exemptions from, or delay the implementation" of
provisions of the law that imposed fiscal burdens on states,
companies or individuals, but provides no details.
HOSPITAL STOCKS GAINING
Investors overall still look hesitant to buy healthcare
stocks, with fund flows to the iShares US Healthcare ETF
, a widely held exchange traded fund that tracks the
healthcare industry, falling 4.8 percent in the week ending Jan.
11, according to Lipper data.
Healthcare stocks fell swiftly after Trump was elected on
Nov. 8, and have underperformed since. The S&P 500 healthcare
sector has gained 2 percent since Election Day, compared with a
6.3 percent rise in the S&P 500 over the same time.
But hospital stocks such as HCA Holdings Inc have
outperformed since the start of January on signs that
Republicans plan to replace the Affordable Care Act at the same
time they repeal it. Shares of HCA are up 7.9 percent since the
start of the year, compared with a 1.2 percent gain in the S&P
500, and are trading slightly higher than they were on Election
Day.
Although repealing the law requires only a majority in the
Senate, replacing it would require at least 60 votes in the
Senate, meaning that Republicans would have to win some
Democratic support. As a result, fund managers said they expect
only incremental changes.
A repeal without a replacement could put pressure on
hospitals by rescinding the Medicaid expansion and individual
subsidies, prompting more individuals to go without insurance
and be unable to pay their hospital bills.
Representative Tom Price, Trump's nominee for health
secretary, said in a hearing Wednesday that the administration
will initially focus on individual health plans sold on
exchanges and is not interested in "pulling the rug out on
anybody," though he said it would also focus on Medicaid.
Some Republicans in Congress have been pushing for an
outright repeal in order to give states more control of their
healthcare programs. The House and Senate passed
resolutions to have draft legislation that would repeal the law
ready by Jan. 27. Other Republican senators have
proposed that states have the option remain in the Obamacare
insurance program.
NOT "A WHOLE LOT OF DISRUPTION"
Eddie Yoon, portfolio manager of the $6.1 billion Fidelity
Select Heath Care fund in Boston, has not changed his
holdings since the election because he does not see large
changes coming.
He said he remains bullish on the medical device and biotech
industries because both do not look like they would be
significantly affected by any of the Republican healthcare
proposals. He expects the moratorium on a tax on medical device
sales, due to expire at the end of 2017, will be extended, and
that controls on drug prices floated by Trump are unlikely to be
enacted.
"I don't think the new administration wants to get bogged
down in healthcare and they want to move on to immigration and
tax reform and bigger policy items," said Yoon. "I don't
anticipate that there will be a whole lot of disruption."
Biotech may also benefit if Congress passes legislation that
cuts the taxes companies pay on profits earned overseas, leaving
pharmaceutical companies flush and ushering in a wave of mergers
and acquisitions, he said.
The Nasdaq Biotechnlogy Index is up 3.8 percent since the
beginning of the year after falling more than 20 percent last
year.
Connor Browne, a portfolio manager with the $889 million
Thornburg Value fund in Santa Fe, New Mexico, said he
added a position in biotech company Seattle Genetics Inc
in late December. He also has been adding to his
position in medical device makers in anticipation that little
will be done to change the law, meaning that millions of
Americans will still have insurance that will help pay for
devices.
"While it hasn't so far paid to underestimate Donald Trump,
it sure seems like we might be seeing indications that he
doesn't understand how hard it will be to get legislation done,"
Browne said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Leslie Adler)