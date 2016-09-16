By David Randall
| NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 With traditional
dividend-paying stocks such as utilities and telecom companies
trading near record highs, U.S. mutual fund managers desperate
for income are increasingly taking a new tack: going private
instead.
Fund managers from firms including Fidelity and BlackRock
are turning to private assets ranging from direct ownership of
oil wells to music royalties, all in search of higher income.
Private assets, in some cases, are offering two to three
times the investment yield of popular dividend-paying stocks.
While often seen as riskier because they may not be as liquid as
publicly-traded stocks, fund managers say that private assets
are becoming more attractive as traditional dividend stocks get
more expensive.
"The valuations of traditional yield instruments have gotten
extraordinarily rich," said Jim Marrow, a portfolio manager at
Fidelity.
"We're finding that by being more creative in private
investments, we can find better economics," he said, adding that
his fund has been investing in oil wells with yields that can
touch 13 percent.
Stocks with dividend yields in the top third of the S&P 500
are outperforming those in the bottom third by 13.3 percent for
the year to date, according to RBC Capital Markets. That, in
turn, has pushed the valuation of utility and telecom stocks
above that of the broad market, sending dividend yields lower.
Utilities stocks in the S&P 500 yield 3.5 percent, just one
percentage point more than the broad index and about 30 percent
less than the sector yielded in 2010, according to Yardeni
Research.
The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index - a group of
companies such as Hormel Foods Corp and Cincinnati
Financial Corp that have increased their dividends
every year for the last 25 years - yields 1.7 percent, according
to Morningstar data.
Fidelity and other firms such as T.Rowe Price have
been increasing their stakes in private firms such as Uber
Technologies Inc and Airbnb since 2014 in anticipation
of hot initial public offerings, yet Marrow said that this was
the first time that he was investing in private assets mainly
for yield.
Floyd Tyler, portfolio manager of Memphis-based Preserver
Partners, said that he now has 15 percent of his mutual fund
portfolio in private assets including songwriting credits and
photo royalties generated by well-known prints of artists such
as the Beatles and Prince, which can yield up to 7 percent.
"We see royalties as an uncorrelated, high-coupon return
stream. It doesn't really matter what is happening capital
markets, there will always be an interest and demand" for proven
intellectual property, he said.
Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P
Capital IQ, said that risk of holding private assets comes when
a manager needs to sell them and may not find a buyer quickly.
Managers "will face challenges if and when the fund faces
redemptions," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Daniel Bases and Alan
Crosby)