NEW YORK Dec 11 A potential move by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to broaden regulation of derivatives use has industry officials worried it could hamper the ability of exchange-traded funds and mutual funds to amp up returns.

The SEC put the derivatives question on the agenda for its meeting on Friday, noting only that it would consider a proposed rule governing how funds use derivatives.

While the details of the regulator's approach are not yet public and a decision to go forward with a proposal not certain, the meeting follows recent speeches by commission staff members hinting of limits on the use of derivatives by ETFs and other funds.

Derivatives are financial securities, including swap agreements and options contracts, that are valued on the basis of another asset instead of having their own intrinsic value.

One potential SEC approach - requiring funds to hold in reserve the full value of the derivatives they use - "would put the funds out of business," said one industry lawyer, who asked not to be named.

About $35.6 billion is invested in U.S. funds that aim to juice returns by multiplying the returns - or their inverse - of some indexes. Popular funds, for example, include the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury, which attempts to deliver two times the opposite return of an index of U.S. government bonds that mature in about 20 years.

These funds use derivatives - such as swap agreements, in which the fund and another party agree to exchange the returns on a set of investments - to deliver their results.

Because derivatives may not be as easily traded as stocks and bonds, this could produce more risks. The counterparty might not be able to pay off the terms of the swap during a big sell-off, for example.

The SEC declined to comment. Last month, a top SEC staff member, Dave Grim, said in a speech that the SEC's Division of Investment Management was developing a recommendation that would include "measures to appropriately limit the leverage these instruments may create."

Financial industry professionals already are defending the use of derivatives in advance of SEC actions.

"One of the dangers I see here is the baby gets thrown out with the bath water," said Andy Nybo, partner and global head of research and consulting at TABB Group, a consultancy. "Some of these strategies could be used for risk-management purposes." (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)