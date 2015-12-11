(Adds SEC analysis, paragraph 8)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK Dec 11 A U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission proposal to clamp down on how funds use derivatives
has industry officials worried that some exchange-traded funds
may have to close or change their investment strategy.
The rule proposed on Friday would require funds to hold cash
reserves to cover potential future losses on derivatives.
Funds could agree to limit their derivatives exposure to 150
percent of net assets, or, if they passed a separate risk test,
keep derivatives exposure as high as 300 percent of net assets.
A number of popular ETFs could be disabled by the rule, some
analysts said. Some 163 ETFs representing $26.9 billion in
assets use derivatives to double, triple, or provide the
opposite of the returns of an index, such as the S&P 500.
They would either have to cut that leverage, close their
fund or convert to a structure that is less appealing to
investors if the proposal passes as is, said Dave Nadig,
director of ETFs at FactSet Research Systems Inc.
Managers of funds most likely to be affected were less
pessimistic.
"Ultimately, we believe we will be able to continue to offer
leveraged and inverse mutual funds and ETFs to help investors
manage risk and enhance returns," said ProShare Advisors in a
statement emailed to Reuters. The company said it would review
the proposal and then evaluate whether it would have to make any
changes.
An SEC analysis released later Friday suggested some
leveraged funds could survive under the proposal. The analysis
said some funds seeking "two times the performance of an index
may be able to achieve this level of exposure ... by investing
in securities included in the benchmark index and obtaining
additional exposure through derivatives transactions."
Derivatives are financial securities, including swap
agreements and options contracts, that are valued on the basis
of another asset instead of having their own intrinsic value.
About $36 billion is invested in U.S. ETFs that aim to juice
returns by multiplying the returns, or their inverse, of some
indexes, according to Morningstar Inc. Popular funds
include the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury,
which attempts to deliver two times the opposite return of an
index of U.S. government bonds that mature in about 20 years.
These funds deliver their results using derivatives such as
swap agreements, in which the fund and another party agree to
exchange the returns on a set of investments.
Because derivatives may not be as easily traded as stocks
and bonds, this could produce more risks. The counterparty might
not be able to pay off the terms of the swap during a big
sell-off, for example.
"The lack of careful controls on derivatives exposure has
permitted funds to circumvent leverage limitations," said Marcus
Stanley, policy director for Americans for Financial Reform, a
consumer-advocacy group. "The SEC should ask hard questions
about limiting these leveraged ETFs."
