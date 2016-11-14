By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 14 Donald Trump's U.S.
presidential election victory should provide a boost to Russian
stocks by bringing an end to Western economic sanctions against
the country, Arjun Jayaraman, a co-portfolio manager of the $2.9
billion Causeway Emerging Markets fund, said in an interview on
Monday.
"Russia is a place where we're looking to increase our
overweight," said Jayaraman, whose 10th and 11th-largest
positions are in Russian stocks, according to Morningstar data.
Shares of oil company Lukoil, for instance, are up
3.5 percent over the last week and are up 31 percent for the
year to date. Shares of Sberbank of Russia, are up 6.1
percent over the last week and are up 49.6 percent for the year
to date.
Trump, who was accused by Democratic challenger Hillary
Clinton of being a "puppet" of Russian President Vladimir Putin,
spoke to Putin on Monday and the Kremlin said later in a
statement that the two countries should "return to pragmatic,
mutually beneficial cooperation."
Russia's ruble currency and stocks gained in the wake of
Trump's victory last week.
Jayaraman's fund is up 7.9 percent for the year, slightly
outpacing the average performance among diversified emerging
markets funds this year, according to Morningstar.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jennifer Ablan, Cynthia
Osterman and Dan Grebler)